Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 10 – Fully Remote – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Software dev nerds & fintech junkies, this is a call to you!
We are on a nationwide quest to track down the next Senior Full Stack .Net Developer to join a highly successful UK based IT hub.
Here you will find yourself entangled in top shelf software design, development and deployment in a cutting-edge tech environment.
With offices in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, they offer fantastic potential opportunities for professionals to work abroad.
Heard enough, let’s chat.
Requirements:
- 8+ years in Microsoft Stack
- C#, .Net Core and RESTful API’s
- NodeJS
- Angular 8+, MVC
- SQL
- Azure
Responsibilities:
- C# development and building environments
- Applying branching strategy and adhering to it
- Assist team in setup and troubleshooting
- Suggest latest / improved ways of implementation
- Single-Page Application development model
- Working in Agile environments
Qualifications:
- BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- RESTful API’s
- NodeJS
- Angular 8+
- MVC
- SQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma