Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 10 – Fully Remote – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Dec 7, 2021

Software dev nerds & fintech junkies, this is a call to you!

We are on a nationwide quest to track down the next Senior Full Stack .Net Developer to join a highly successful UK based IT hub.

Here you will find yourself entangled in top shelf software design, development and deployment in a cutting-edge tech environment.

With offices in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, they offer fantastic potential opportunities for professionals to work abroad.
Heard enough, let’s chat.

Requirements:

  • 8+ years in Microsoft Stack
  • C#, .Net Core and RESTful API’s
  • NodeJS
  • Angular 8+, MVC
  • SQL
  • Azure

Responsibilities:

  • C# development and building environments
  • Applying branching strategy and adhering to it
  • Assist team in setup and troubleshooting
  • Suggest latest / improved ways of implementation
  • Single-Page Application development model
  • Working in Agile environments

Qualifications:

  • BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent

