Senior C# Full Stack Developer with Angular 10 – Fully Remote – up to R1m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Software dev nerds & fintech junkies, this is a call to you!

We are on a nationwide quest to track down the next Senior Full Stack .Net Developer to join a highly successful UK based IT hub.

Here you will find yourself entangled in top shelf software design, development and deployment in a cutting-edge tech environment.

With offices in the UK, Australia and New Zealand, they offer fantastic potential opportunities for professionals to work abroad.

Heard enough, let’s chat.

Requirements:

8+ years in Microsoft Stack

C#, .Net Core and RESTful API’s

NodeJS

Angular 8+, MVC

SQL

Azure

Responsibilities:

C# development and building environments

Applying branching strategy and adhering to it

Assist team in setup and troubleshooting

Suggest latest / improved ways of implementation

Single-Page Application development model

Working in Agile environments

Qualifications:

BSc or IT related degree/ Diploma or equivalent

Reference Number for this position is DB52995 which is a permanent Fully Remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

RESTful API’s

NodeJS

Angular 8+

MVC

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

