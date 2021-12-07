Senior Java Developer

Dec 7, 2021

The Role: The Senior Java Developer is responsible to transfer skills where it’s needed and ensure that cross-collaboration within the Technology environment is being achieved and code committed is clean and in line with architecture in order to minimize the effect of Dev [URL Removed] and Experience:

  • Matric
  • Degree in Computer Science or related field
  • 6 years?? experience in a development role
  • Exposure within a Payroll/HR environment will be advantageous
  • 6 years’ experience within a development role, coding in Java
  • 2 ?? 3 years’ experience in using MS SQL
    • Creating table structures
    • Running complex SQL queries
    • Managing SQL databases (backups etc.)
  • 3 ?? 4 years’ experience within DevOps environment, having had exposure to deployments, builds, managing servers etc. And working with cloud-based platforms
  • 4 ?? 5 years’ experience in applying Java Core
  • 2 ?? 3 years’ experience in applying JEE
  • 3 ?? 4 years’ experience in applying Angular 2+
  • 3 ?? 4 years’ experience in applying CSS and JavaScript

Key Accountabilities:

  • Attend formal and informal learning sessions as deemed necessary
  • Agile thinking approach in development and management
  • Problem-solving abilities in code development and application
  • Investigate spec given and in collaboration with BA team, ascertain the following:
    • Whether spec is viable given current architecture
    • Impact on current functionalities
    • Whether spec is in line with organizational objectives
  • Ensure proper planning of allocated story points for iteration
    • Planning of story points
  • Update JIRA accordingly daily with progress of the day.
  • Average completion of 1 story point in estimated 30 minutes
  • Ensure that completed ticket/story point is tested in Dev environment
  • Handover with QA before merge request takes place
  • Review code committed to GitLab before accepting the merge request
  • In the event of Dev Comeback, the following process is followed:
    • Review specification
    • Review code
    • Plan for within current or future iterations

