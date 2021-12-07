Senior Performance Tester

We are looking for a Senior/ Experienced performance Tester to join our Cape Town based team. We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town but we are happy to consider someone who can work remotely from within South Africa too. If you have experience with LoadRunner, JMeter or any other Performance Testing tools, and a strong background as a Performance Tester, please get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualifications

Location: Cape Town (or remote)

Level: Senior (7+ years of experience relating to performance testing)

Contract position

Design, write, develop and execute tests for business requirements that are scalable, repeatable and measurable.

Utilises technology-based tools for analysis and troubleshooting

Create scenarios for executing various performance tests such as load, performance and reliability testing.

Review product documentation and write test cases; Generate test data for performance testing.

Take ownership of defects found during performance testing and provide solutions to developers to fix/verify.

Contribute to the process of system tuning to improve its performance based on performance test results.

Automation of performance tests and scalability test case execution and analysis

Unix – Log File Analysis – experience de-bugging structures

Performance test design and execution using HPQC LoadRunner, JMeter or any relevant Performance Testing tool

Create test plans, test cases and test scripts

Perform stress/performance testing of web-based applications.

Development, review, execution, and maintenance of test plans, cases, scripts, repositories, practices and procedures.

Strong SQL skills – Large data manipulation, and building complex queries

Strong maths skills – able to solve complex equations.

Ability to develop and maintain technical documentation and make presentations to diverse audiences (management, users, vendors, technical staff, etc).

Exposure – Development: Java/C++ (advantageous)

Learn more/Apply for this position