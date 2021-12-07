Senior UI UX Designer

An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a

Senior UI/UX Designer.

Minimum requirements:

5 years overall UI / UX design experience of which

4+ must be on custom web or app solutions

3-5 years in software development

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience

Role Tasks:

Consulting with clients to understand their goals and explaining research results

Conducting usability testing

Creating mock-ups, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows

Creating product prototypes

Developing personas and usage scenarios

Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience

Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified), e.g. develop wireframes or other UI / UX input.

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Contribute to the development of a brand shaping look and feel.

Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro

Liaise with stakeholders and team members

Present results to stakeholders

Take complex tasks and make them intuitive and easy to use for people around the globe.

Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers / designers and stake holders to create industry-leading products that delivery value for the customer.

Create conceptual and creative solutions for web and mobile projects utilizing the branding and the design standards that meet business and user requirements.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Technical Skills:

Sound knowledge in UI / UX process and familiar with user centred design approach

Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals

Proficiency in UI framework an advantage:oAngular (Version 9 or higher)

o

2D Rendering frameworks

Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum

Assisting with the business requirements

Assist with identification and management of risks

UI Design

Wire framing / user flow creation

Prototyping

Design System creation / update

UX research / data analysis

UX testing

Experience in Figma an advantage

Experience in JIRA and Confluence an advantage

Experience with Mobile Applications an advantage

Desired Skills:

UI design

UX

UX Testing

prototyping

wireframing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

