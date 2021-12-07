An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a
Senior UI/UX Designer.
Minimum requirements:
- 5 years overall UI / UX design experience of which
- 4+ must be on custom web or app solutions
- 3-5 years in software development
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience
Role Tasks:
Consulting with clients to understand their goals and explaining research results
- Conducting usability testing
- Creating mock-ups, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows
- Creating product prototypes
- Developing personas and usage scenarios
- Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified), e.g. develop wireframes or other UI / UX input.
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Contribute to the development of a brand shaping look and feel.
- Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members
- Present results to stakeholders
- Take complex tasks and make them intuitive and easy to use for people around the globe.
- Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers / designers and stake holders to create industry-leading products that delivery value for the customer.
- Create conceptual and creative solutions for web and mobile projects utilizing the branding and the design standards that meet business and user requirements.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
Technical Skills:
- Sound knowledge in UI / UX process and familiar with user centred design approach
- Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
- Proficiency in UI framework an advantage:oAngular (Version 9 or higher)
o
2D Rendering frameworks
- Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
- Assisting with the business requirements
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- UI Design
-
Wire framing / user flow creation
-
Prototyping
- Design System creation / update
- UX research / data analysis
- UX testing
- Experience in Figma an advantage
- Experience in JIRA and Confluence an advantage
- Experience with Mobile Applications an advantage
Desired Skills:
- UI design
- UX
- UX Testing
- prototyping
- wireframing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years