Senior UI UX Designer

Dec 7, 2021

An international owned multinational corprate manufacturer of luxury cars and motocycles in SA, has an amazing opportunity for a
Senior UI/UX Designer.
Minimum requirements:

  • 5 years overall UI / UX design experience of which
  • 4+ must be on custom web or app solutions
  • 3-5 years in software development
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience

Role Tasks:

Consulting with clients to understand their goals and explaining research results

  • Conducting usability testing
  • Creating mock-ups, storyboards, sitemaps and screen flows
  • Creating product prototypes
  • Developing personas and usage scenarios
  • Analysing user feedback and activity, and iterating to enhance the user experience
  • Contribute to refinement of user stories (the user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be finally specified), e.g. develop wireframes or other UI / UX input.
  • Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
  • Contribute to the development of a brand shaping look and feel.
  • Take part in regular Scrum meetings via Skype. Daily, Planning, Estimation, Refinement, Review, Retro
  • Liaise with stakeholders and team members
  • Present results to stakeholders
  • Take complex tasks and make them intuitive and easy to use for people around the globe.
  • Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers / designers and stake holders to create industry-leading products that delivery value for the customer.
  • Create conceptual and creative solutions for web and mobile projects utilizing the branding and the design standards that meet business and user requirements.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Technical Skills:

  • Sound knowledge in UI / UX process and familiar with user centred design approach
  • Fit for business purpose mind-set, i.e., the solutions provided must meet the business goals
  • Proficiency in UI framework an advantage:oAngular (Version 9 or higher)

o
2D Rendering frameworks

  • Experience of agile methodologies, particularly Scrum
  • Assisting with the business requirements
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • UI Design

  • Wire framing / user flow creation

  • Prototyping

  • Design System creation / update
  • UX research / data analysis
  • UX testing
  • Experience in Figma an advantage
  • Experience in JIRA and Confluence an advantage
  • Experience with Mobile Applications an advantage

Desired Skills:

  • UI design
  • UX
  • UX Testing
  • prototyping
  • wireframing

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

