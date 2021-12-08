Business Analyst IT

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

To work with business stakeholders, gather, analyse, communicate, and validate requirements for changes to and the implementation of new business processes, policies and information systems. Within the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) domain, the Business Analyst I performs a liaison between the Business and the IT side of the enterprise, and provide, system training, testing, and support.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Execute tasks, at all levels of complexity during every phase of implementation projects including business process re-engineering, business analysis, training, testing, and support.

Process mapping of business functions to identify opportunities for improvement

Responsible for the analysis, requirements gathering, and testing during the IT system enhancement process and ensuring stakeholder satisfaction.

Responsible for the application support/incident management process (issue identification, root cause analysis, issue resolution, testing and change management), of IT system issues within Service Level Agreement (SLA) guidelines.

Develops and maintains relationships with a primary focus on Internal IT (Global Technology Center and In-Country).

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Matric

BSC Degree/honours

2-3 years working in a FMCG

Driver’s license and must have own transport

Understanding Digital transformation, IIoT and BPNM is an added advantage

Good analytics and research skills (non-negotiable)

Have sound communication skills, verbally and written

Be a go getter and energetic

Self-driven, ambition, eagerness to learn and the ability to interact with business.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Business Analysis

Information Technology

FMCG

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

