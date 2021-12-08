Business Analyst IT

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:
To work with business stakeholders, gather, analyse, communicate, and validate requirements for changes to and the implementation of new business processes, policies and information systems. Within the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) domain, the Business Analyst I performs a liaison between the Business and the IT side of the enterprise, and provide, system training, testing, and support.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS:
- Execute tasks, at all levels of complexity during every phase of implementation projects including business process re-engineering, business analysis, training, testing, and support.
- Process mapping of business functions to identify opportunities for improvement
- Responsible for the analysis, requirements gathering, and testing during the IT system enhancement process and ensuring stakeholder satisfaction.
- Responsible for the application support/incident management process (issue identification, root cause analysis, issue resolution, testing and change management), of IT system issues within Service Level Agreement (SLA) guidelines.
- Develops and maintains relationships with a primary focus on Internal IT (Global Technology Center and In-Country).
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- Matric
- BSC Degree/honours
- 2-3 years working in a FMCG
- Driver’s license and must have own transport
- Understanding Digital transformation, IIoT and BPNM is an added advantage
- Good analytics and research skills (non-negotiable)
- Have sound communication skills, verbally and written
- Be a go getter and energetic
- Self-driven, ambition, eagerness to learn and the ability to interact with business.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Business Analysis
- Information Technology
- FMCG
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours