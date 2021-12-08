C#.NET Developers – Remote

Are you a well-educated and experienced C# developer, with ample experience, looking for a change or grow your career further? then we need you. Keep reading for more information

Desired Skills:

Sc. Computer Science or relevant degree is essential

5+ years professional experience

South African citizen

WCF (SOAP beneficial

REST essential)

MVC

Net.

CSS frameworks such as Tailwind

CSS

Bootstrap.

Experience in working with MS SQL

Excellent understanding of Entity Framework and ORM

Excellent understanding of OOP concepts

Strong understanding of N-Tier

DDD

SOLID

Comfortable working with source control such as TFS or GIT

Excellent understanding of Identity Frameworks such as OAuth

Azure AD

ASP Identity

About The Employer:

