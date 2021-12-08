C#.NET Developers – Remote

Dec 8, 2021

Are you a well-educated and experienced C# developer, with ample experience, looking for a change or grow your career further? then we need you. Keep reading for more information

Desired Skills:

  • Sc. Computer Science or relevant degree is essential
  • 5+ years professional experience
  • South African citizen
  • WCF (SOAP beneficial
  • REST essential)
  • MVC
  • Net.
  • CSS frameworks such as Tailwind
  • CSS
  • Bootstrap.
  • Experience in working with MS SQL
  • Excellent understanding of Entity Framework and ORM
  • Excellent understanding of OOP concepts
  • Strong understanding of N-Tier
  • DDD
  • SOLID
  • Comfortable working with source control such as TFS or GIT
  • Excellent understanding of Identity Frameworks such as OAuth
  • Azure AD
  • ASP Identity

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or fax to: [Phone Number Removed];, you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position