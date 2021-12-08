C#.NET Developers – Remote

Are you a well-educated and experienced C# developer, with ample experience, looking for a change or grow your career further? then we need you. Keep reading for more information
Desired Skills:
- Sc. Computer Science or relevant degree is essential
- 5+ years professional experience
- South African citizen
- WCF (SOAP beneficial
- REST essential)
- MVC
- Net.
- CSS frameworks such as Tailwind
- CSS
- Bootstrap.
- Experience in working with MS SQL
- Excellent understanding of Entity Framework and ORM
- Excellent understanding of OOP concepts
- Strong understanding of N-Tier
- DDD
- SOLID
- Comfortable working with source control such as TFS or GIT
- Excellent understanding of Identity Frameworks such as OAuth
- Azure AD
- ASP Identity
About The Employer:
Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or fax to: [Phone Number Removed];, you can also contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website on [URL Removed]
Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.