Chief Technology and Information Officer (3 year

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Setting objectives and strategies for ISAs use of technological resources to achieve its mandate.
- Defining ISAs required digital architecture.
- Developing a suite of ISA policies for technology and information systems.
- Identifying, assessing, selecting, customising and managing the adoption of technology systems that are suitable for the advancement of ISAs mandate.
- Establishing ISAs technology and information systems risk management and mitigation plans.
- Establishing quality assurance and quality control standards for ISAs technology and information systems.
- Setting and maintaining standard operating procedures for the utilisation of adopted systems.
- Directing the application of technology systems to streamline internal ISA operations.
- Directing all ISAs technology projects for completion on time and on budget.
- Establishing standard operating procedures to ensure credible information collection, collation and dissemination.
- Improving business processes to ensure that technology applications enhance efficiency.
- Managing data security and data warehousing.
- Directing the management of data collation for reporting purposes.
- Managing the availability of ISA data and information for public consumption.
- Working with line functionaries to optimise data integrity.
- Planning and performing the implementation of new technology systems. Providing guidance to the data analytics team.
- Using stakeholders feedback to inform improvements and adjustments to technology.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- BSc/BA in computer science/engineering or relevant field
- MSc/MA will be an added advantage
- Project Management qualification/certification will be an advantage
- Professional registration with relevant industry bodies, recognised in South Africa