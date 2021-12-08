Chief Technology and Information Officer (3 year

Dec 8, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Setting objectives and strategies for ISAs use of technological resources to achieve its mandate.
  • Defining ISAs required digital architecture.
  • Developing a suite of ISA policies for technology and information systems.
  • Identifying, assessing, selecting, customising and managing the adoption of technology systems that are suitable for the advancement of ISAs mandate.
  • Establishing ISAs technology and information systems risk management and mitigation plans.
  • Establishing quality assurance and quality control standards for ISAs technology and information systems.
  • Setting and maintaining standard operating procedures for the utilisation of adopted systems.
  • Directing the application of technology systems to streamline internal ISA operations.
  • Directing all ISAs technology projects for completion on time and on budget.
  • Establishing standard operating procedures to ensure credible information collection, collation and dissemination.
  • Improving business processes to ensure that technology applications enhance efficiency.
  • Managing data security and data warehousing.
  • Directing the management of data collation for reporting purposes.
  • Managing the availability of ISA data and information for public consumption.
  • Working with line functionaries to optimise data integrity.
  • Planning and performing the implementation of new technology systems. Providing guidance to the data analytics team.
  • Using stakeholders feedback to inform improvements and adjustments to technology.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • BSc/BA in computer science/engineering or relevant field
  • MSc/MA will be an added advantage
  • Project Management qualification/certification will be an advantage
  • Professional registration with relevant industry bodies, recognised in South Africa

