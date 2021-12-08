DevOps Engineer (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Developing and utilising CI/CD Pipeline and Automation technologies and tools.
- Working with the cloud computing teams to build and run scalable applications.
- Demonstrating ideas, products and features in iteration reviews.
- Working with Agile Release Trains.
- Working on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.
- Testing and examining code written by others and analysing results.
- Ensuring that systems are safe and secure against cybersecurity threats.
- Identifying technical problems and developing software updates and ‘fixes’.
- Working with software developers and software engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.
- Deploying new code, updates and fixes.
- Providing Level 2 technical support, including root cause analysis for production errors.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent
Skills / Experience:
- 5+ years of experience in Java and / or Node.js development
- Digital Delivery Frameworks and Tools, best practices and processes
- AWS, Kubernetes, Spring Boot and Terraform.
- SQL and NoSQL
- RESTful APIs and API Communications; Apigee (preferred) or other API gateway experience
- Asynchronous programming and non-blocking I/O patterns.
- CI/CD pipelines and tools such as Azure and Jenkins
- Ansible and / or Python an advantage
- Practical experience seeing services into production, and troubleshooting issues which may arise in operations.
- Experience working in an Agile delivery framework using tools like Jira and Confluence.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineer
- AWS
- Kubernetes