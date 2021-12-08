Hybrid Mobile Developer – Centurion – R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want to develop hybrid mobile applications using the latest technology?

The hunt is on for a Hybrid Mobile Developer with experience using Flutter/Dart to join a world class financial hub based in Centurion.

In your role you are expected to design and develop highly performant hybrid applications, consume secured REST API’s, adhere to architecture principles and policies, designing n-tiered applications and produce code that is well documented.

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

Prior native or hybrid mobile app development experience

Experience Dart/Flutter, JavaScript, Typescript

Nest JS

NodeJS Express

REST Service design

Unit Testing (Jest/Tape)

Responsibilities:

Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.

Produce code that is easily maintainable.

Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.

Adhere to technical standards.

Assist other developers.

Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.

Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.

Prepare technical specifications.

Perform unit and system testing.

Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored

Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.

Adhere to deadlines

Reference Number for this position is SJ54013. This is a Permanent position based in Centurion offering a cost to company salary of R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

TypeScript

Dart

Flutter

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

