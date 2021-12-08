Intermediate C# Developer

Join a dynamic team of developers in an exciting environment of groundbreaking developers.
You will be required to have a minimum of 5 years working experience coding. This is an opportunity for someone who is willing to embrace new technology as you will be working with the latest tech-stack.
You would also need to be a highly innovative person as you will be developing new products from the ground up.
Ready for a challenge? Reach out and let’s chat if this is you!
Requirements:
- IT related Degree
- 5+ years minimum experience in working with C#
- C#
- Web API Services
- Restful concepts
- MS SQL
- Data Applications and management
- WSO 2
- Octopus
- CI/CD
Desired Skills:
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma