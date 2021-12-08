Intermediate C# Developer – Sandton – R720k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

As a C# Developer you will be responsible for the deployment and development of software components and stand-alone software applications.

The Business is looking for a candidate who is willing to work in a smaller team alongside great minds and must be willing to embrace new technology and ideas.

You will be developing new products from the ground up.

Requirements:

C# Developer

5+ years coding experience

C# Web API Services

ASP.Net 4+

Entity framework

WPF

JavaScript

jQuery

HTML

CSS

Qualifications:

IT related degree with awesome grades in Mathematics

