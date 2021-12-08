Java Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

The Java Developer will need to work closely with the team to solve complex, analytical problems with innovative approaches and solutions. The qualified individual will be a team player and have

experience in developing application through Java.

RESPONSIBILITIES & KEY ACTIVITIES

Application/Service Maintenance

Design and creation of new applications/services

Testing automation using our automation framework as part of the development deliverables

Rotating along with other developers through DevOps cycles to support the business

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

2-3 years Core Java experience

2 years J2EE experience

Spring and Spring-boot frameworks

Hibernate or JPA

Strong database skills (MySQL and DynamoDB experience beneficial)

Exposure to e-Commerce and/or payments industry

Experienced in using SOAP and RESTful webservices

XML/JSON/JavaScript

AWS knowledge/experience beneficial

Understanding of SOA and Microservice Architectures

Understanding on Agile programming methodologies and principles, as well as tools that support this

JUnit and JMeter

Learn more/Apply for this position