Java Software Engineer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
The Java Developer will need to work closely with the team to solve complex, analytical problems with innovative approaches and solutions. The qualified individual will be a team player and have
experience in developing application through Java.
RESPONSIBILITIES & KEY ACTIVITIES
Application/Service Maintenance
Design and creation of new applications/services
Testing automation using our automation framework as part of the development deliverables
Rotating along with other developers through DevOps cycles to support the business
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
2-3 years Core Java experience
2 years J2EE experience
Spring and Spring-boot frameworks
Hibernate or JPA
Strong database skills (MySQL and DynamoDB experience beneficial)
Exposure to e-Commerce and/or payments industry
Experienced in using SOAP and RESTful webservices
XML/JSON/JavaScript
AWS knowledge/experience beneficial
Understanding of SOA and Microservice Architectures
Understanding on Agile programming methodologies and principles, as well as tools that support this
JUnit and JMeter