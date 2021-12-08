My client is looking to recruit a Network Operations Engineer. The successful individual will need to have a good all-round understanding of networks design and engineering including systems integration. Importantly, as a Network Operations Engineer one must develop a solid understanding of products and processes, they must be keen to learn, able to use their experience and initiative to tackle a broad range of problems and contribute to the growing success of the company.
Key Responsibilities
- Ensure stable and reliable ISP network services (e.g., access products, service networks and core networks) via day-to-day network performance monitoring.
- Network troubleshooting and fault analysis; hardware troubleshooting and replacement/repair.
- Trouble ticket generation and response; carrier interface and escalations.
- Deployment and maintenance of network monitoring, analysis and reporting tools.
- Application of configuration changes via our processes.
- Installation of network hardware and software.
- Participate in a 24×7 call-out rota.
Requirements
- Experience of working on network equipment in an ISP environment, a large NOC or other such company associated with networking.
- Experience with Mikrotik CCR and Cisco are very relevant.
- CCNP certified or equivalent level of knowledge with relevant 3-5-year experience.
- Good understanding of the following technologies: IP Protocols (ICMP, UDP, TCP); IP filtering and firewalling; Routing Protocols (BGP, OSPF, ISIS); Quality of Service; Ethernet (STP, RSTP, .1q VLANs, QinQ).
- Good working knowledge of BRAS / LNS / L2TP / PPPoE.
- Basic understanding of AAA platforms such as Radius and/or TACACS.
- Familiar working in a data centre environment.
- Knowledge fibre optics and WDM systems and cabling structures.
- Linux/UNIX skills ideal.
- Able to analyse problems and conduct effective fault diagnosis and system recovery.
- Clear communicator (written and verbal).
- Capable of prioritising and managing own workload.
- Self-motivated.
- Capable of working/using own initiative with minimal supervision.
- Keen to contribute ideas, share knowledge and help others develop.
- Interest in leading edge technologies. Keen to develop own skills and knowledge.
- 24×7 independent means of transport (for call-out)
Desired Skills:
- Network engineer
- Network Support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years