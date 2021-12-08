Network Operations Engineer

Dec 8, 2021

My client is looking to recruit a Network Operations Engineer. The successful individual will need to have a good all-round understanding of networks design and engineering including systems integration. Importantly, as a Network Operations Engineer one must develop a solid understanding of products and processes, they must be keen to learn, able to use their experience and initiative to tackle a broad range of problems and contribute to the growing success of the company.

Key Responsibilities

  • Ensure stable and reliable ISP network services (e.g., access products, service networks and core networks) via day-to-day network performance monitoring.
  • Network troubleshooting and fault analysis; hardware troubleshooting and replacement/repair.
  • Trouble ticket generation and response; carrier interface and escalations.
  • Deployment and maintenance of network monitoring, analysis and reporting tools.
  • Application of configuration changes via our processes.
  • Installation of network hardware and software.
  • Participate in a 24×7 call-out rota.

Requirements

  • Experience of working on network equipment in an ISP environment, a large NOC or other such company associated with networking.
  • Experience with Mikrotik CCR and Cisco are very relevant.
  • CCNP certified or equivalent level of knowledge with relevant 3-5-year experience.
  • Good understanding of the following technologies: IP Protocols (ICMP, UDP, TCP); IP filtering and firewalling; Routing Protocols (BGP, OSPF, ISIS); Quality of Service; Ethernet (STP, RSTP, .1q VLANs, QinQ).
  • Good working knowledge of BRAS / LNS / L2TP / PPPoE.
  • Basic understanding of AAA platforms such as Radius and/or TACACS.
  • Familiar working in a data centre environment.
  • Knowledge fibre optics and WDM systems and cabling structures.
  • Linux/UNIX skills ideal.
  • Able to analyse problems and conduct effective fault diagnosis and system recovery.
  • Clear communicator (written and verbal).
  • Capable of prioritising and managing own workload.
  • Self-motivated.
  • Capable of working/using own initiative with minimal supervision.
  • Keen to contribute ideas, share knowledge and help others develop.
  • Interest in leading edge technologies. Keen to develop own skills and knowledge.
  • 24×7 independent means of transport (for call-out)

Desired Skills:

  • Network engineer
  • Network Support

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

