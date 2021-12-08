Network Operations Engineer

My client is looking to recruit a Network Operations Engineer. The successful individual will need to have a good all-round understanding of networks design and engineering including systems integration. Importantly, as a Network Operations Engineer one must develop a solid understanding of products and processes, they must be keen to learn, able to use their experience and initiative to tackle a broad range of problems and contribute to the growing success of the company.

Key Responsibilities

Ensure stable and reliable ISP network services (e.g., access products, service networks and core networks) via day-to-day network performance monitoring.

Network troubleshooting and fault analysis; hardware troubleshooting and replacement/repair.

Trouble ticket generation and response; carrier interface and escalations.

Deployment and maintenance of network monitoring, analysis and reporting tools.

Application of configuration changes via our processes.

Installation of network hardware and software.

Participate in a 24×7 call-out rota.

Requirements

Experience of working on network equipment in an ISP environment, a large NOC or other such company associated with networking.

Experience with Mikrotik CCR and Cisco are very relevant.

CCNP certified or equivalent level of knowledge with relevant 3-5-year experience.

Good understanding of the following technologies: IP Protocols (ICMP, UDP, TCP); IP filtering and firewalling; Routing Protocols (BGP, OSPF, ISIS); Quality of Service; Ethernet (STP, RSTP, .1q VLANs, QinQ).

Good working knowledge of BRAS / LNS / L2TP / PPPoE.

Basic understanding of AAA platforms such as Radius and/or TACACS.

Familiar working in a data centre environment.

Knowledge fibre optics and WDM systems and cabling structures.

Linux/UNIX skills ideal.

Able to analyse problems and conduct effective fault diagnosis and system recovery.

Clear communicator (written and verbal).

Capable of prioritising and managing own workload.

Self-motivated.

Capable of working/using own initiative with minimal supervision.

Keen to contribute ideas, share knowledge and help others develop.

Interest in leading edge technologies. Keen to develop own skills and knowledge.

24×7 independent means of transport (for call-out)

Desired Skills:

Network engineer

Network Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position