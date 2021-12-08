Senior C# / .NET Core Developer – Pretoria – up to R1.4m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a Senior Developer who has played a key role in designing and developing solutions in a Microsoft driven tech environment?

Can you analyse requirements and create an appropriate software design, in conjunction with Technical Leads and Senior Developers, according to best practice?

Are you an over achiever ready to take your career to new heights in 2022?

If this describes you, give me a call!!!!!

Requirements:

Senior Developer (c#, .NET core, API)

5+ years professional software development experience

C#

.net / .net core

API Development (Rest/ Web API)

SQL Server

T-SQL

JSON

Azure DevOps

CI/CD DevOps pipeline

HTML / CSS/ JavaScript

Qualifications

BSc Informatics OR BSc Computer Science

Reference Number for this position is BV54142 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

