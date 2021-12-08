Senior .Net Core Developer – Illovo – up to R14m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a Senior .Net Core Developer looking for new opportunities? Then look no further!

This role requires someone who has a bachelor’s degree and has great analytical thinking and problem-solving techniques as you will be dealing with complex problems and developing high quality software.

You would need to be highly skilled in Agile development, Scrum, and extreme programming methodologies.

If this is you, reach out and let’s chat!

Requirements:

6+ Years’ experience in software development

BSc degree in IT

.Net Core

C#

JavaScript

Microsoft SQL Server

Rest API

API development and testing tools

Microsoft Azure

Agile

Scrum

Angular 9 and up

Azure

