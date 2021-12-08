Senior Project Manager (Cape Town) at Capitec

Dec 8, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for planning, directing and coordinating the activities of multiple smaller projects or one larger project, to ensure that all the goals are accomplished.

Experience

Min:

  • At least 5 – 8 years’ proven experience in an administrative or related junior project management role (project / task coordination & resource capacity planning using a shared pool of resources within a similar environment)

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant qualification in Project Management
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • PMI Accredited Project Management Certification

Knowledge

Min:
General knowledge of :

  • Systems Development Life Cycle
  • Project management methodologies

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • Project Management systems and procedures (e.g. EPM)
  • Project Management terminology and guidelines (e.g. PMBoK)
  • Systems integration in an open IT system environment
  • IT within the banking industry

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Deciding and Initiating Action
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Planning and Organising
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Relating and Networking

Conditions of Employment

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

