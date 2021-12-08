Senior Software Developer

A leading sports betting company are seeking an agile, self-motivated and eager to learn Senior Software Developer/Team Lead

This role is demanding and requires you to work public holidays. They encourage ongoing learning and will provide a great place to learn and gain great experience. The role is 50% Dev 50% management. You will be responsible for managing a team of 6 developers. You will be the intermediary between the EXECs and the developers.

The position is on site and the offices are in Eagle Canyon, Gauteng.

Reporting to: CIO

Must know PHP or C# and any other language

Available ASAP

Desired Skills:

C#

PHP

team leader

senior software developer

C#.Net Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position