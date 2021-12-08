Solutions / Security Architect

Dec 8, 2021

Our client in the IT Field is looking for a Solutions / Security Architect.

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in either Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or any other relevant field.

  • Honours or Master’s in information systems, Informatics, Computer Science or Engineering is preferred
  • Is certified as a Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert (or near completion)
  • TOGAF/Zachman certification would be beneficial.
  • 10 years working experience in the relevant industry and/or discipline.
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience within the solution design or architecture sphere
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Security Architecture
  • Software Development experience is an advantage.
  • Experience in migrating from on premise infrastructures to cloud environments.
    Skills and knowledge
    Knowledge of database platform and design.
  • Knowledge and experience in identifying gaps in existing architectures.
  • Knowledge of computer networking concepts and protocols (e.g. TCP/IP, DNS) and network security methodologies.
  • Knowledge of network access, identity, and access management (e.g. public key infrastructure, Oauth, OpenID, SAML, SPML).
  • Knowledge of capabilities and applications of network equipment including routers, switches, servers, transmission media, and related hardware.
  • Knowledge of remote access technology concepts.
  • Knowledge of application firewall concepts and functions (e.g. single point of authentication enforcement, data anonymization, DLP scanning, SSL security).
  • Knowledge of identity and access management methods.
  • Experience with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android operating systems.
  • Experience with Azure and M365 platforms.
  • AWS and Google Cloud experience will be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Google Cloud
  • Azure
  • M365
  • TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

