Our client in the IT Field is looking for a Solutions / Security Architect.
Qualifications and experience:
Bachelor’s degree in either Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or any other relevant field.
- Honours or Master’s in information systems, Informatics, Computer Science or Engineering is preferred
- Is certified as a Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert (or near completion)
- TOGAF/Zachman certification would be beneficial.
- 10 years working experience in the relevant industry and/or discipline.
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience within the solution design or architecture sphere
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Security Architecture
- Software Development experience is an advantage.
- Experience in migrating from on premise infrastructures to cloud environments.
Skills and knowledge
Knowledge of database platform and design.
- Knowledge and experience in identifying gaps in existing architectures.
- Knowledge of computer networking concepts and protocols (e.g. TCP/IP, DNS) and network security methodologies.
- Knowledge of network access, identity, and access management (e.g. public key infrastructure, Oauth, OpenID, SAML, SPML).
- Knowledge of capabilities and applications of network equipment including routers, switches, servers, transmission media, and related hardware.
- Knowledge of remote access technology concepts.
- Knowledge of application firewall concepts and functions (e.g. single point of authentication enforcement, data anonymization, DLP scanning, SSL security).
- Knowledge of identity and access management methods.
- Experience with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android operating systems.
- Experience with Azure and M365 platforms.
- AWS and Google Cloud experience will be beneficial.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- Google Cloud
- Azure
- M365
- TOGAF
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours