Solutions / Security Architect

Our client in the IT Field is looking for a Solutions / Security Architect.

Qualifications and experience:

Bachelor’s degree in either Information Systems, Informatics, Computer Science, Engineering or any other relevant field.

Honours or Master’s in information systems, Informatics, Computer Science or Engineering is preferred

Is certified as a Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert (or near completion)

TOGAF/Zachman certification would be beneficial.

10 years working experience in the relevant industry and/or discipline.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience within the solution design or architecture sphere

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Security Architecture

Software Development experience is an advantage.

Experience in migrating from on premise infrastructures to cloud environments.

Skills and knowledge

Knowledge of database platform and design.

Skills and knowledge Knowledge of database platform and design. Knowledge and experience in identifying gaps in existing architectures.

Knowledge of computer networking concepts and protocols (e.g. TCP/IP, DNS) and network security methodologies.

Knowledge of network access, identity, and access management (e.g. public key infrastructure, Oauth, OpenID, SAML, SPML).

Knowledge of capabilities and applications of network equipment including routers, switches, servers, transmission media, and related hardware.

Knowledge of remote access technology concepts.

Knowledge of application firewall concepts and functions (e.g. single point of authentication enforcement, data anonymization, DLP scanning, SSL security).

Knowledge of identity and access management methods.

Experience with Windows, MacOS, Linux, iOS and Android operating systems.

Experience with Azure and M365 platforms.

AWS and Google Cloud experience will be beneficial.

Desired Skills:

AWS

Google Cloud

Azure

M365

TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Learn more/Apply for this position