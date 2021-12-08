Systems Administrator: CRM at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To support the Client Engagement programme team through building, deploying, monitoring and reporting automated programs and campaigns on the Interaction Management System (IMS) Platform.
Experience
Minimum:
Level 1:
- 1-2 years’ experience in a client experience, marketing, technology role.
Ideal:
- Exposure to query building on an IM data source platform
For Level 2:
- At least 3 years’ experience in IMS (CRM) environment.
- Programming experience; proficiency in building queries onto interaction management systems e.g. building calendars.
- Holding responsibility for coordinating campaigns, programs and projects.
- Coordinating administrative processes, including report writing
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Marketing or Information Technology – Computer Science
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge
Minimum:
Level 1:
- Basic programming ability
- Basic HTML coding and testing in respect of a communications journey
- Basic understanding of one-to-one Client Engagement environment
- Basic understanding of IMS Systems (CRM systems)
- Fundamental knowledge of marketing principles
Ideal:
- Technical knowledge of working on Campaign Platforms
- Capitec Bank products
- Principles of marketing
For Level 2:
- Understanding of One-to-One Client Engagement environment
- Understanding of IMS Systems (CRM systems)
- Ability to structure, implement and maintain processes
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Learning and Researching
- Planning and Organising
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.
For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the CapitecRecruitment Consultant:
Cleo Tammy Hendricks