Systems Administrator: CRM at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To support the Client Engagement programme team through building, deploying, monitoring and reporting automated programs and campaigns on the Interaction Management System (IMS) Platform.

Experience

Minimum:

Level 1:

1-2 years’ experience in a client experience, marketing, technology role.

Ideal:

Exposure to query building on an IM data source platform

For Level 2:

At least 3 years’ experience in IMS (CRM) environment.

Programming experience; proficiency in building queries onto interaction management systems e.g. building calendars.

Holding responsibility for coordinating campaigns, programs and projects.

Coordinating administrative processes, including report writing

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Marketing or Information Technology – Computer Science

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge

Minimum:

Level 1:

Basic programming ability

Basic HTML coding and testing in respect of a communications journey

Basic understanding of one-to-one Client Engagement environment

Basic understanding of IMS Systems (CRM systems)

Fundamental knowledge of marketing principles

Ideal:

Technical knowledge of working on Campaign Platforms

Capitec Bank products

Principles of marketing

For Level 2:

Understanding of One-to-One Client Engagement environment

Understanding of IMS Systems (CRM systems)

Ability to structure, implement and maintain processes

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Numerical Reasoning skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Learning and Researching

Planning and Organising

Presenting and Communicating Information

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals.

For further information regarding this job posting, pleasecontact the CapitecRecruitment Consultant:

Cleo Tammy Hendricks

