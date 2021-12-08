Technical Project Manager at Datonomy Solutions

Purpose of the Job To manage projects to meet identified business needs, acquiring and utilising the necessary resources and skills, within agreed parameters of cost, timescales, and quality. The ideal Project Manager must have relevant experience in relevant area listed below.Job Objectives1. Project initiation Project charter2. Project planning
- Project schedule
- Project budget
- Project quality plan
- Risk management plan
3. Monitoring and controlling of project execution:
- Project progress minutes including issue log, decision log and risk log
- Project status reports
- Project steering committee presentation
4. Project close close out presentation, reports and handoverQualificationsEssential:
- Computer Science or Information Systems Degree/ Diploma.
- Qualification in Project Management PMP or Prince2
ExperienceEssential:
- 5-8 years Project Management in relevant area
Knowledge and SkillsKnowledge:
- Strong experience in Projects and Project deliverables
- Has detailed practical knowledge of project management methodologies, tools and techniques with in depth knowledge of at least one methodology (IT uses PMBoK/Agile/ASAP)
- Good knowledge of the Retail business environment
Skills:
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to meet deadlines/milestones
- Strong negotiation skills
- Experience of using project tools
- Ability to manage business expectations.
- Ability to coach and mentor teammates.
- Change management
NB: Candidates must be open to work onsite and remotely, with the expectation to be onsite regularly on rotation basis.
Desired Skills:
- Project deliverables
- Project management methodologies
- PMP