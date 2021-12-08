UNIX/Linux System Administrator (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 8, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Configuring internal systems.
  • Diagnosing and troubleshooting technical issues.
  • Upgrading the network infrastructure.
  • Installing servers, devices and firewalls.
  • Monitoring the performance of servers, software and hardware.
  • Ensuring the smooth deployment of new applications.
  • Updating technical documentation.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary degree in Information Technology.

Skills / Experience:

  • 2+ years relevant experience in a similar role.
  • Strong knowledge and skilled in IBM AIX, PowerHA, VIO server, HMC system build and maintenance procedures, Linux, Azure Cloud and Private Cloud.
  • IBM Power 7 and IBM Power 8 and 9 experience.
  • Thorough knowledge of continuous integration tools BigFix.
  • UNIX/Linux administration, troubleshooting, performance tuning & security.
  • Passionate about ways to exploit technology and constantly learning.
  • Exceptional analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Strong oral and written communication skills.
  • Flexible with support 24/7.

Desired Skills:

  • UNIX
  • Linux
  • System Administrator

