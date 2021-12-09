Analyst Developer (C#)

Dec 9, 2021

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 3-5 years development experience within a financial services environment
  • 2-3 years experience analysing and documenting business requirements
  • Relevant B-degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, or related discipline
  • Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
  • Relevant programming languages -C, C++, C#
  • Preferred programming language C
  • Some background using IBM mainframe would be an advantage.
  • Confident working in the environments our client use, viz Windows, Microsoft Visual Studio, etc
  • Must have sound understanding of architectural principles
  • Sound understanding of relational databases and SQL language
  • Working knowledge of insurance products
  • Sound knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis
  • Software testing and writing Test Cases

Responsibilities:

  • Participate in the full development life cycle of business software including analysis, design, development, unit/load testing, deployment and maintenance of a software system and implementation of business software for the enterprise, ensuring technical integrity and alignment with coding standards and principles.
  • Work with end users to collect and analyse business requirements and then design, develop, and implement solutions. Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems.
  • Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
  • Develop business requirements specifications, technical specifications / program specifications and systems documentation.
  • Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.
  • Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of solution. Resolve all issues/queries timeously.
  • Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases.
  • Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.
  • Once the solution has been successfully tested, deliver the code into the applicable production environment.
  • Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
  • Help diagnose root causes of systems issues using problem-solving skills. Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
  • Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
  • Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
  • Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
  • Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
  • Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
  • Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
  • Take ownership for driving career development.
  • Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
  • Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
  • Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.

Competencies Required:

  • Examining Information
  • Exploring Possibilities
  • Interpreting Data
  • Documenting Facts
  • Articulating Information
  • Providing Insights
  • Taking Action
  • Meeting Timelines
  • Pursuing Goals
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Report writing skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Communication skills
  • Influencing skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Conceptual thinking skills
  • Mathematical skills

