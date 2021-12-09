Analyst Developer (C#)

Experience and Qualifications:
- 3-5 years development experience within a financial services environment
- 2-3 years experience analysing and documenting business requirements
- Relevant B-degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, or related discipline
- Knowledge of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC)
- Relevant programming languages -C, C++, C#
- Preferred programming language C
- Some background using IBM mainframe would be an advantage.
- Confident working in the environments our client use, viz Windows, Microsoft Visual Studio, etc
- Must have sound understanding of architectural principles
- Sound understanding of relational databases and SQL language
- Working knowledge of insurance products
- Sound knowledge of business analysis and systems analysis
- Software testing and writing Test Cases
Responsibilities:
- Participate in the full development life cycle of business software including analysis, design, development, unit/load testing, deployment and maintenance of a software system and implementation of business software for the enterprise, ensuring technical integrity and alignment with coding standards and principles.
- Work with end users to collect and analyse business requirements and then design, develop, and implement solutions. Help research and evaluate potential technical solutions to business problems.
- Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.
- Develop business requirements specifications, technical specifications / program specifications and systems documentation.
- Design and code new software functionality using code that is readable, maintainable, and re-usable.
- Conduct Unit Testing of own code, and System Integration Testing (SIT) of solution. Resolve all issues/queries timeously.
- Collaborate with testing team to co-create test cases.
- Contribute to user acceptance testing (UAT) and training material.
- Once the solution has been successfully tested, deliver the code into the applicable production environment.
- Provide stakeholders with regular feedback on the technical design and timelines for solution.
- Help diagnose root causes of systems issues using problem-solving skills. Monitor performance of solutions and make recommendations to improve the performance and functionality of the solution.
- Log issues found in existing systems as internal change controls and ensure successful resolution of issues.
- Provide authoritative expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders.
- Build and maintain collaborative, professional relationships with clients and stakeholders.
- Deliver on service level agreements made with clients and stakeholders in order to ensure that expectations are managed.
- Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service.
- Develop and maintain productive and collaborative working relationships with peers and team members.
- Continuously develop own expertise in terms of industry and subject matter development and application thereof in an area of specialisation.
- Participate and contribute to a culture of work-centric thinking, productivity, service delivery and quality management.
- Contribute to continuous innovation through the development, sharing and implementation of new ideas and involvement of peers.
- Take ownership for driving career development.
- Identify solutions to enhance cost effectiveness and increase operational efficiency.
- Manage financial and other company resources under your control with due respect.
- Provide input into the risk identification processes and communicate recommendations in the appropriate forum.
Competencies Required:
- Examining Information
- Exploring Possibilities
- Interpreting Data
- Documenting Facts
- Articulating Information
- Providing Insights
- Taking Action
- Meeting Timelines
- Pursuing Goals
- Interpersonal skills
- Report writing skills
- Problem-solving skills
- Communication skills
- Influencing skills
- Analytical skills
- Conceptual thinking skills
- Mathematical skills