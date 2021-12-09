ANALYST – MARKET RISK at Mploy Global Resourcing

REQUIREMENTS
- B Com, BSc or any related quantitative degree
- 2 – 4 years relevant experience
- FAIS RE 05 certification or must be obtained within 6 months of employment
- Post graduate degrees and/or CFA, FRM will be advantageous
DUTIES
- To identify, analyse, measure, evaluate, monitor and regular reporting of market risk (daily, monthly, quarterly, annual reporting requirements)
- Periodic valuation of financial instruments, derivatives, and other structured investment products
- Adherence to market risk policies and guidelines to ensure that risk management controls remains robust within market risk
- Compilation of risk reports for internal and external stakeholders (e.g. management and clients)
- Presentation of risk reports to internal and external stakeholders
- Periodic portfolio analysis (e.g. stress-testing) (daily, monthly, as required)
- Regular review of pricing models used
- Maintain market and instrument pricing
COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS
- Strong analytical skills
- Strong quantitative skills
- Advanced Excel, MS Access and VBA skills
- Knowledge of Matlab, SAS and/or R
- Knowledge of risk management principles and practices
- Asset management and/or financial services knowledge and experience
- Valuation capabilities (listed and unlisted instruments) and knowledge of valuation techniques
- Financial modelling capabilities (build, maintain and validate models)
- Ability to work to tight deadlines
- Ability to work in a highly pressurized environment
- Compliance management
- Financial analysis skills
- Pro-active thinking
- Information systems
- Inter-personal relations
- Creativity/innovation
- Good communication skills, both verbal and written
