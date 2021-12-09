ANALYST – MARKET RISK at Mploy Global Resourcing

Dec 9, 2021

REQUIREMENTS

  • B Com, BSc or any related quantitative degree
  • 2 – 4 years relevant experience
  • FAIS RE 05 certification or must be obtained within 6 months of employment
  • Post graduate degrees and/or CFA, FRM will be advantageous

DUTIES

  • To identify, analyse, measure, evaluate, monitor and regular reporting of market risk (daily, monthly, quarterly, annual reporting requirements)
  • Periodic valuation of financial instruments, derivatives, and other structured investment products
  • Adherence to market risk policies and guidelines to ensure that risk management controls remains robust within market risk
  • Compilation of risk reports for internal and external stakeholders (e.g. management and clients)
  • Presentation of risk reports to internal and external stakeholders
  • Periodic portfolio analysis (e.g. stress-testing) (daily, monthly, as required)
  • Regular review of pricing models used
  • Maintain market and instrument pricing

COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

  • Strong analytical skills
  • Strong quantitative skills
  • Advanced Excel, MS Access and VBA skills
  • Knowledge of Matlab, SAS and/or R
  • Knowledge of risk management principles and practices
  • Asset management and/or financial services knowledge and experience
  • Valuation capabilities (listed and unlisted instruments) and knowledge of valuation techniques
  • Financial modelling capabilities (build, maintain and validate models)
  • Ability to work to tight deadlines
  • Ability to work in a highly pressurized environment
  • Compliance management
  • Financial analysis skills
  • Pro-active thinking
  • Information systems
  • Inter-personal relations
  • Creativity/innovation
  • Good communication skills, both verbal and written

