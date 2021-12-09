Application Developer

JOB REQUIREMENTS

3-year National Diploma/Degree in ICT

Relevant certifications in Software Development

Other requirements

4 plus years’ development experience

Experience in a broad range of development technologies/products, standards, tools and methodologies.

Experience in application configuration, maintenance and support

Advanced experience in MS SQL

Advanced experience in C# and .Net Core

Experience in REST, JSON, SOAP, XML

Experience in MVC, MVVM, UML and Visio

Experience in ReactJs/Blazer, jQuery, NodeJs

Experience in MicroServices

Code scanning tools like SonarCloud

Agile experience

Experience in Azure DevOps Services

Experience with Unit and Performance testing

Strong verbal and communication skills

Desirable Requirements

ITIL

GraphQL

Mobile development experience (Android, Xamarin Form

Knowledge

Knowledge of the latest Application Development practices

Knowledge of Software Development governance frameworks and standards e.g. COBIT, ITIL, DevOps, TOGAF, OWASP, etc.

Key activities and / or behaviours that are key to the successful performance of the role

Providing information for and compilation of Application Development Dashboards

Conduct development

Conduct secure code reviews

Report on code quality

Ensure to comply with the procedures and controls to manage software development

Unit testing, integration testing

Working knowledge of APIs, Microservices, networks, PC/Mac OS and mobile devices.

Manage and maintain Wiki

Cohesive relations with the project team

Abilities:

Ability to adapt to a fast-moving DevOps and keep pace with latest thinking and new development technologies.

Strong collaborative problem solving and analytical capability to manage numerous information sources and provide data analysis reports to management.

Strong client focus with the ability to meet the demands of internal and external stakeholders.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills and the ability to communicate application development related concepts to technical and non-technical stakeholders at various hierarchical levels.

Ability to build business partnerships that help drives the application development strategy

Ability to work independently with demanding users in a high pressurized environment

Strong capacity for operating in a flexible, dynamic environment where creative and ‘out of the box’ thinking is required.

Ability to multitask

Display an understanding of different functions within an organisation

The ability to work in a team environment and independently

Ability to interpret business requirements and implement technical design

Ensuring professional and value adding service delivery; and

Building and maintaining sound customer relations

Desired Skills:

COBIT

ITIL

DevOps

TOGAF

OWASP

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Main Purpose:

The intermediate application developer is required to understand and interpret business requirements into well-designed technical solutions within a DevOps environment. The intermediate application developer will also be implementing, testing and maintaining, designing code with required system documentation to meet the development goals. They must be able to work with the latest technology and applicable frameworks and quickly learn industry concepts and business processes.

Key Responsibilities

– Assist industry vendors and clients during test efforts to drive success of the project

– Conduct Unit and Performance testing

– Address all audit findings and ensure corrective action is being taken.

– Identify and prioritize key risks based on urgency

– Interpret business requirement and translate into system design

– Securely develop, test and maintain well-designed and efficient applications as per the user stories and ensuring the acceptance criteria are met

– Conduct secure code reviews, ensuring all technical debt is addressed timeously

– Ensure System Documentation is kept up to date during the sprint cycles (Azure DevOps Services)

– Seek to continuously improve coding standards, architecture and testing processes

– Mentoring of junior developers

– Coordinate with other managers and line functions to ensure highest level of software quality (project manager, application development manager, application support, test manager, senior developers, etc)

– Ensure timely delivery of the different development milestones as per sprint planning

– Plan, organize and control own work effort, including regular progress feedback to own and other relevant areas

