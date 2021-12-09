Automated Software Tester at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Testing highly available distributed systems as part of a bigger team.
- Creation of test cases which will be Automated and form part of regression testing.
- Active participation in the SDLC process of existing and new applications.
- Front-end and back-end testing of all modules using automation and manual testing.
- Responsible for the documentation of test cases/procedures.
- Maintaining automated tests and validating all test defects.
- Reporting on test execution and issues that occur.
- Participating in, assisting with, and giving feedback on any activities where product quality practices and risks should be considered.
- Creating and updating automated scripts, as well as executing scripts.
- Recording problems and issues on defect-tracking tools like Jira.
- Participating in project planning to contribute time estimates on software testing.
- Creating User Acceptance Testing scripts to be used during FAT and UAT by the client.
- Working closely with and supporting customers during FAT and UAT to ensure successful completion.
Qualifications:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).
- ISTQB/ISEB Foundation Level will be an advantage.
Skills / Experience:
- 3-5 years’ experience with automation and manual testing.
- Experience with:
- Automated testing tools such as Selenium WebDriver
- API tools like JMeter/SoapUI/Postman will be an advantage
- Java, SQL and Linux skills will be to your advantage.
- Experience working in an agile environment.
- Ability to write clear and concise documents.
- Personal Attributes:
- Self-motivated and self-managed.
- Able to communicate effectively, both written and verbal.
- Able to work within a team.
- Ability to work well under pressure.
- Attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- Automation
- Software Tester
- Manual Testing