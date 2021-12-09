Automated Software Tester at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 9, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Testing highly available distributed systems as part of a bigger team.
  • Creation of test cases which will be Automated and form part of regression testing.
  • Active participation in the SDLC process of existing and new applications.
  • Front-end and back-end testing of all modules using automation and manual testing.
  • Responsible for the documentation of test cases/procedures.
  • Maintaining automated tests and validating all test defects.
  • Reporting on test execution and issues that occur.
  • Participating in, assisting with, and giving feedback on any activities where product quality practices and risks should be considered.
  • Creating and updating automated scripts, as well as executing scripts.
  • Recording problems and issues on defect-tracking tools like Jira.
  • Participating in project planning to contribute time estimates on software testing.
  • Creating User Acceptance Testing scripts to be used during FAT and UAT by the client.
  • Working closely with and supporting customers during FAT and UAT to ensure successful completion.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (Diploma or Degree).
  • ISTQB/ISEB Foundation Level will be an advantage.

Skills / Experience:

  • 3-5 years’ experience with automation and manual testing.
  • Experience with:
    • Automated testing tools such as Selenium WebDriver
    • API tools like JMeter/SoapUI/Postman will be an advantage

  • Java, SQL and Linux skills will be to your advantage.
  • Experience working in an agile environment.
  • Ability to write clear and concise documents.
  • Personal Attributes:
    • Self-motivated and self-managed.
    • Able to communicate effectively, both written and verbal.
    • Able to work within a team.
    • Ability to work well under pressure.
    • Attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • Automation
  • Software Tester
  • Manual Testing

