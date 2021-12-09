BUSINESS ANALYST: GOVERNANCE ANALYTICS & TECHNOLOGY

Role Overview:
- To provide a governance, compliance, quality, and risk service to the Procurement team and Business to ensure effective compliance and practices in relations to the Company RSA SCM governance framework.
- Responsible for procurement analytics and support to technology end users (excluding technical support)
- Provide Strategic Sourcing & Procurement and other co-workers timely, high-quality data analysis, reports and other deliverables
Minimum Qualification:
- Advanced Diploma with 5 years experience in a related position
Experience:
- 5 Years exposure to ERP systems (SAP will be an advantage)
- Systems integration knowledge
- Business process management
Competencies:
- Data Analytics skills
- Commercial awareness
- Advanced ERP knowledge and usage (SAP, Pilog etc)
- Coaching and teaching skills
- Understanding of, and strong commitment to ethical procurement behaviours
- Analytical and problem-solving skills
- Ability to understand the impact of accurate data on The Company
- Strong interpersonal skills
- Strong organisational, verbal communication and report writing skills
- Benchmarking and market analysis
- Outstanding problem-solving skills and judgement
- Strong work ethic
- Flexibility and teamwork
- Influencing Others
- Functional / Technical Skills
- Customer Focus
- Dealing with Ambiguity
- Drive for Results
Key Outputs:
- Provide a comprehensive procurement analytics capability to support performance management and management decisions
- Provide SAP and other application and infrastructure support to Procurement (non-technical – usage)
- Provide governance and support for procurement technology improvement and usage
- Provide coaching and support to end users
- Data Analysis, Modelling, Reporting
- Support Procurement leadership and co-workers in all data requests. Use analytic techniques to support sourcing and procurement projects.
- Establish and maintain communication channels with leadership, key team members, and internal business units for data gathering/analysis and to support their business requirements
- Assist Category Management teams in the execution of opportunity/benefit assessment e.g. spend, cost/benefit analysis and reporting, etc.
- Extract data from ERP systems, analyse and model data and provide reporting.
- Support review and assessment of efficiencies within businesses, identifying opportunities and providing improvement recommendations
- Perform market analysis and identify key evaluation data elements. Analyse and report RFx information in suitable formats
- Connect systems and input together with plants and categories
- Provide negotiation support. Support evaluation of complex bid award scenario’s analysis. Perform scenarios to obtain input or buy-in from internal stakeholders and leadership. Saving calculation and analysis
