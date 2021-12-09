BUSINESS ANALYST: GOVERNANCE ANALYTICS & TECHNOLOGY

Dec 9, 2021

Role Overview:

  • To provide a governance, compliance, quality, and risk service to the Procurement team and Business to ensure effective compliance and practices in relations to the Company RSA SCM governance framework.
  • Responsible for procurement analytics and support to technology end users (excluding technical support)
  • Provide Strategic Sourcing & Procurement and other co-workers timely, high-quality data analysis, reports and other deliverables

Minimum Qualification:

  • Advanced Diploma with 5 years experience in a related position

Experience:

  • 5 Years exposure to ERP systems (SAP will be an advantage)
  • Systems integration knowledge
  • Business process management

Competencies:

  • Data Analytics skills
  • Commercial awareness
  • Advanced ERP knowledge and usage (SAP, Pilog etc)
  • Coaching and teaching skills
  • Understanding of, and strong commitment to ethical procurement behaviours
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Ability to understand the impact of accurate data on The Company
  • Strong interpersonal skills
  • Strong organisational, verbal communication and report writing skills
  • Benchmarking and market analysis
  • Outstanding problem-solving skills and judgement
  • Strong work ethic
  • Flexibility and teamwork
  • Influencing Others
  • Functional / Technical Skills
  • Customer Focus
  • Dealing with Ambiguity
  • Drive for Results

Key Outputs:

  • Provide a comprehensive procurement analytics capability to support performance management and management decisions
  • Provide SAP and other application and infrastructure support to Procurement (non-technical – usage)
  • Provide governance and support for procurement technology improvement and usage
  • Provide coaching and support to end users
  • Data Analysis, Modelling, Reporting
  • Support Procurement leadership and co-workers in all data requests. Use analytic techniques to support sourcing and procurement projects.
  • Establish and maintain communication channels with leadership, key team members, and internal business units for data gathering/analysis and to support their business requirements
  • Assist Category Management teams in the execution of opportunity/benefit assessment e.g. spend, cost/benefit analysis and reporting, etc.
  • Extract data from ERP systems, analyse and model data and provide reporting.
  • Support review and assessment of efficiencies within businesses, identifying opportunities and providing improvement recommendations
  • Perform market analysis and identify key evaluation data elements. Analyse and report RFx information in suitable formats
  • Connect systems and input together with plants and categories
  • Provide negotiation support. Support evaluation of complex bid award scenario’s analysis. Perform scenarios to obtain input or buy-in from internal stakeholders and leadership. Saving calculation and analysis

