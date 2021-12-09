Delivery Lead: Omni Channel Web Platform at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To provide direction to and lead IT teams responsible for the full product lifecycle to ensure successful delivery of all product features, support and maintenance related tasks within the Capitec Bank Operations
- Oversee the ongoing drive to increase efficiency, optimisation, innovation and people development in these environments.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Systems or Information Technology – Programming
Qualifications (Ideal)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge & Experience
Minimum:
- At least 5 years’ experience in software development,including 1 years’experience in leading a technical team
- Deliverywithina fast moving environment
- Experience in progressive database or software development roles
- In an environment which required validating work
- Stakeholderrelationship engagement and management
- General business acumen
- Retail banking industry
- Resource planning and budgeting
- Business analysis and design
- Implementation and maintenance of financial and contact centre systems and procedures
- Project Management principles and methodologies
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Agile development principles
Ideal:
- Capitec Bank Systems Environment
- Capitec Bank Business Model
- Business banking industry
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Attention to Detail
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
Competencies
- Leading and Supervising
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Working with People
- Planning and Organising
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Conditions of Employment
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals