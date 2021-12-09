Delivery Lead: Omni Channel Web Platform at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To provide direction to and lead IT teams responsible for the full product lifecycle to ensure successful delivery of all product features, support and maintenance related tasks within the Capitec Bank Operations

Oversee the ongoing drive to increase efficiency, optimisation, innovation and people development in these environments.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Systems or Information Technology – Programming

Qualifications (Ideal)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge & Experience

Minimum:

At least 5 years’ experience in software development,including 1 years’experience in leading a technical team

Deliverywithina fast moving environment

Experience in progressive database or software development roles

In an environment which required validating work

Stakeholderrelationship engagement and management

General business acumen

Retail banking industry

Resource planning and budgeting

Business analysis and design

Implementation and maintenance of financial and contact centre systems and procedures

Project Management principles and methodologies

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Agile development principles

Ideal:

Capitec Bank Systems Environment

Capitec Bank Business Model

Business banking industry

Skills

Communications Skills

Analytical Skills

Negotiation skills

Attention to Detail

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Leading and Supervising

Deciding and Initiating Action

Working with People

Planning and Organising

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

