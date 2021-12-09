Head of Technical Actuary at SA Taxi Development Finance

To lead a team of insurance actuarial analysts in the SA Taxi Protect insurance actuarial team. Deliver models in line with business strategy in the pursuit of company objectives. To analyse the financial costs of risk and uncertainty. Use mathematics statistics, and financial theory to assess the risk that an event will occur and help business and clients develop policies than minimize the cost of that risk.

Accountabilities:

Contribute proactively to the management and implementation of the SA Taxi insurance strategy.

Review and challenge of outputs produced by business units as well as a more detailed review of outputs produced by the actuarial reporting team (i.e company level outputs, risk margin, statutory reports)

Carry out analysis, developing and presenting a view on variety of commercial scenarios for consideration by the insurance & SA Taxi EXC, contributing to overall improvement in profitability.

Working with the Director within the team to ensure the outputs and requirements of multiple stakeholders are managed; providing guidance and direction as required.

Expected to suggest enhancements to current techniques and models, through the use of statistical modelling and machine learning techniques

Develop consistent standards, processes and controls for Actuarial in the business

Sharing knowledge and best practice with peers around the business

Soliciting and responding to feedback from Business Units

Take lead on projects relating to changes in statutory reporting and accounting regimes. This will include:

Investigating the impact on changes on the business in the short, medium and long term

Developing project plan and project charter outlining the steps required to meet the requirements of the new regime.

Manage the project deliverables, providing regular updates to project sponsors via the agreed project governance tools.

Responsible to managing, coaching and developing direct reports, as well as ensuring other team members are receiving the support they require to achieve team and company goals and individual performance standards.

Recommend and implement solutions which will aid in exceeding company targets and objectives

Maintain knowledge and stay abreast of developments in the industry and regulatory environment

This role requires one to think outside the box of the stereotypical short-term insurance market and understand the uniqueness of our clients and our business.

Skills/Experience Required:

Relevant Degree (Actuarial Science, Mathematical Statistics or Quantitative Risk Management).

Minimum of 7 years’ related experience (short term insurance).

Industry knowledge – demonstrate understanding of the insurance industry.

Awareness of Actuarial projection software.

A strong background in mathematics and statistics.

Competencies Required:

Excellent & Technical Analytical skills.

Ability to deal with change.

Highly organised and deadline focused.

Examining Information.

Interpreting Data.

Adopting Practical Approaches.

Exploring Possibilities.

Establishing Rapport.

Convincing People.

Articulating Information.

Showing composure.

Inviting Feedback.

Embracing Change.

Team Working.

Meeting Timescales.

Checking things.

Producing output.

Following procedures.

Seizing Opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Actuary

Short Term Insurance

Mathematics Statistics

Actuarial projection software

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

