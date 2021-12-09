IT Service Desk

IT Service Desk Coordinator- Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!

As a Service Coordinator, you will work with clients to provide quality service and to ensure clients get the services they need. There is a heavy customer service basis, as the Service Coordinator is often the initial contact, so having good people skills is a must. You will also need to build strong relationships with partners and service providers to ensure clients receive the best care possible

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

The Position: We’re looking for a talented IT Service Desk Coordinator professional to be based permanently in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R25 000.00 to R30 000.00 Package Per Month.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Service Desk experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Proficient in Afrikaans and English

Complete Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – highly beneficial

Completed ITIL qualification – essential

Own reliable transport with a valid driver’s license

Highly organized – essential

Keep management informed and work efficiently

Contribute to the successful growth of the company

Committed, Stable and Mature person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Excellent customer service and problem-solving skills

High quality organizational skills

The ability to work well under deadlines and to multitask

The ability to build relationships and coalitions within the community

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Responsibilities:

Assess the service needs of clients and connect them with the correct provider

Create and maintain a directory of service providers and resources

Create and maintain a database of clients and client needs

Assess client issues and provide recommendations to fix problems

Ensure each client is given the necessary services and follow up to fill ongoing service needs

Maintain good relationships with service providers and clients to keep customer base

Expand the list of resources and providers to assure there are no gaps in services

Answer telephones and respond to email inquiries in the office

Why Should You Apply?

Super fast / always on internet connectivity

Can take any network to the next level and save money

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Service Desk

ITIL

Help Desk Support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

