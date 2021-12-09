IT Support Technician at Computer Universe

Dec 9, 2021

If you are a hardworking, dedicated and career-minded individual with at least 3 – 5 years working experience with a valid SA Driver’s License and own transport,

  • A+ and N+ or MCSE/MCITP
    Clear understanding of office [Phone Number Removed]; installation, support and maintenance is required for Windows
  • Office 365 Setup and configure
    Good understanding of Microsoft products
  • Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Experience
  • Exchange Server 2013/2016 (will be an advantage)
  • Google Gsuite experience setup and configure experience (will be an advantage)
  • Understanding of DNS/DHCP
  • Strong networking knowledge is required
  • Understanding of WLAN, WAN and LAN environments. Familiar with Ubiquiti products
  • Helpdesk knowledge and experience dealing with customers and understanding how to deliver clear and effective IT Support Services
  • Network Cabling, Wireless configuration and management
  • TeamViewer support experience

Personal Skills/Attributes:

  • Good communication skills. Fluent in Afrikaans and English
  • Punctual
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Motivated and Presentable

Desired Skills:

  • CompTIA A+
  • Hardware troubleshooting
  • Remote support
  • Remote Troubleshooting
  • Break/Fix
  • Install Software
  • MCSE
  • MCITP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position