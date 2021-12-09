Network Engineer at WebHelp UK

What keeps a global BPO with over 95,000 passionate people from more than 190 locations in 50 countries running smoothly?Be a part of a thriving team of innovative leaders and technical wizards who are driven to provide pioneering solutions for our customers and clients of some of the world’s leading [URL Removed] our Network Engineer, based in Cape Town, you’ll aid in the implementation and on-going management of the Webhelp network infrastructure, owning and maintain all routing switching and wireless [URL Removed] scope of the role includes our 8 data centres and over 20 sites across 3 countries and will include aiding in installation and support of hardware, upgrades and [URL Removed] who are highly technical with an immaculate eye for detail are ideal for this role while diligence and dependability are crucial personality [URL Removed] you’re solution driven and can keep your cool under pressure while juggling projects and tasks, this could be the perfect role for you. We need proactive decision makers with experience to foresee and solve issues [URL Removed] sum it up, this role is essential for the further growth and functioning of the business so if you’re up for the challenge, take this moment to show us what you’ve got and apply today!What you’ll be doing

Implementing, monitoring, and maintain documented network topologies to ensure optimal system performance and access in a 24/7/365 environment

Working with third party network service providers ensuring that agreed service levels are met providing escalation as appropriate

Proactively identifying business technology gaps and looking to exploit opportunities through the adoption of new practices and network technologies

Supporting the business out of normal working hours as part of an on-call network team to ensure service availability of critical systems across 3 countries

Supporting Webhelp network technologies on sites and partners premises

Developing and maintaining regular plans to support vendor releases for network hardware, operating systems, and software

Ensuring network services are maintained, reviewing capacity, and availability (e.g. bandwidth, switchports, cables, and connectivity)

Managing and maintaining network monitoring tools, reviewing network performance and reports and troubleshooting performance problems

Installing, configure, and manage network devices, security appliances.

Assisting with security risk analyses to identify network vulnerabilities and generate intrusion prevention and detection reports, remediating any issues found

Responding to incidents and security breaches providing root cause analysis and any subsequent action required to prevent reoccurrence.

What you’ll need

Certification essential to Cisco Certified Network Professional or equivalent

Minimum 10 years’ experience working in network engineering

Good knowledge of Cisco VRF lite, BGP, EIGRP and OSPF

Good knowledge of Firewall configurations and NGF set up.

Ideally knowledge of Cisco SD-WAN, Cisco Meraki, Cisco ISE, Cisco Umbrella and Azure Cloud Networking

Good troubleshooting methodology

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients.

We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity to advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers today.

