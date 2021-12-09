Product Manager: Omni Channel Web Platform at Capitec

Purpose Statement
- To support the Product Head in producing the best product; optimising the product through directing the building and development of the product throughout its life cycle, partnering and collaborating with the Software Development Manager and teams around the sequence/priority in which to build and develop the product.
Education (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Programming or Information Technology – Computer Science
Education (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post-graduate qualification in Information Technology – Programming or Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge and Experience
Minimum:
Experience:
- At least 8 years’ management experience; senior level product development or product manager/owner
- 5+ years’ experience managing, developing and delivering a product previously
- Working at tactical and operational levels and providing input into product strategy and business planning
- Integrating business and technical product segments to achieve objectives, delivery and targets
- Career experience to include some time in one or more technical roles
- Communicating with technical and non-technical stakeholders across multiple business units
- Authoring of documents relating to product life cycle including business plans, product roadmap, business cases and requirements and functional specifications
- Scoping/running usability studies and/or customer research
- Using data and metrics to test theories, confirm assumptions, and measure success
- Client development and validating products through customer feedback
- Aligning operational initiatives and/or projects to corporate strategies and objectives
- Achieving goals and objectives through multi-cross functional teams (hybrid, remote)
- Business development in a banking/financial landscape
- Agile product ownership and methodology
Knowledge:
- Financial acumen sufficient for budget management
- Translation of product strategies into tactical and operational planning
- Systems thinking; able to take a ‘big picture’ view, assess, recommend logical, sound decisions and influence others to achieve objectives
- Relevant product expertise and process know-how
- Domain specific knowledge, business insight, understanding of product technology, technical dependencies
- People management principles and techniques
- Stakeholder management principles and practices
- Data-driven approach; analytical and quantitative skills
- Technologically literate and able to adapt to new technologies
Ideal:
- Product development experience in the product domain at management level
- Of translating and enabling business strategies and objectives into business benefits
- Initiation and implementation of innovative concepts
- In-depth knowledge and understanding of banking (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
- Continuous improvement best practices (Lean, 6-Sigma, Theory of constraints, PDCA, etc.)
- Process mapping and process improvements techniques
Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
Competencies
- Working with People
- Learning and Researching
- Creating and Innovating
- Planning and Organising
- Relating and Networking
- Analysing
- Writing and Reporting
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.