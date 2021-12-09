Product Manager: Omni Channel Web Platform at Capitec

Dec 9, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To support the Product Head in producing the best product; optimising the product through directing the building and development of the product throughout its life cycle, partnering and collaborating with the Software Development Manager and teams around the sequence/priority in which to build and develop the product.

Education (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Programming or Information Technology – Computer Science

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant post-graduate qualification in Information Technology – Programming or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:
Experience:

  • At least 8 years’ management experience; senior level product development or product manager/owner
  • 5+ years’ experience managing, developing and delivering a product previously
  • Working at tactical and operational levels and providing input into product strategy and business planning
  • Integrating business and technical product segments to achieve objectives, delivery and targets
  • Career experience to include some time in one or more technical roles
  • Communicating with technical and non-technical stakeholders across multiple business units
  • Authoring of documents relating to product life cycle including business plans, product roadmap, business cases and requirements and functional specifications
  • Scoping/running usability studies and/or customer research
  • Using data and metrics to test theories, confirm assumptions, and measure success
  • Client development and validating products through customer feedback
  • Aligning operational initiatives and/or projects to corporate strategies and objectives
  • Achieving goals and objectives through multi-cross functional teams (hybrid, remote)
  • Business development in a banking/financial landscape
  • Agile product ownership and methodology

Knowledge:

  • Financial acumen sufficient for budget management
  • Translation of product strategies into tactical and operational planning
  • Systems thinking; able to take a ‘big picture’ view, assess, recommend logical, sound decisions and influence others to achieve objectives
  • Relevant product expertise and process know-how
  • Domain specific knowledge, business insight, understanding of product technology, technical dependencies
  • People management principles and techniques
  • Stakeholder management principles and practices
  • Data-driven approach; analytical and quantitative skills
  • Technologically literate and able to adapt to new technologies

Ideal:

  • Product development experience in the product domain at management level
  • Of translating and enabling business strategies and objectives into business benefits
  • Initiation and implementation of innovative concepts
  • In-depth knowledge and understanding of banking (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)
  • Continuous improvement best practices (Lean, 6-Sigma, Theory of constraints, PDCA, etc.)
  • Process mapping and process improvements techniques

Skills

  • Attention to Detail
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

  • Working with People
  • Learning and Researching
  • Creating and Innovating
  • Planning and Organising
  • Relating and Networking
  • Analysing
  • Writing and Reporting
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position