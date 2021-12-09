Product Manager: Omni Channel Web Platform at Capitec

Purpose Statement

To support the Product Head in producing the best product; optimising the product through directing the building and development of the product throughout its life cycle, partnering and collaborating with the Software Development Manager and teams around the sequence/priority in which to build and develop the product.

Education (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Programming or Information Technology – Computer Science

Education (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post-graduate qualification in Information Technology – Programming or Information Technology – Computer Science

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:

Experience:

At least 8 years’ management experience; senior level product development or product manager/owner

5+ years’ experience managing, developing and delivering a product previously

Working at tactical and operational levels and providing input into product strategy and business planning

Integrating business and technical product segments to achieve objectives, delivery and targets

Career experience to include some time in one or more technical roles

Communicating with technical and non-technical stakeholders across multiple business units

Authoring of documents relating to product life cycle including business plans, product roadmap, business cases and requirements and functional specifications

Scoping/running usability studies and/or customer research

Using data and metrics to test theories, confirm assumptions, and measure success

Client development and validating products through customer feedback

Aligning operational initiatives and/or projects to corporate strategies and objectives

Achieving goals and objectives through multi-cross functional teams (hybrid, remote)

Business development in a banking/financial landscape

Agile product ownership and methodology

Knowledge:

Financial acumen sufficient for budget management

Translation of product strategies into tactical and operational planning

Systems thinking; able to take a ‘big picture’ view, assess, recommend logical, sound decisions and influence others to achieve objectives

Relevant product expertise and process know-how

Domain specific knowledge, business insight, understanding of product technology, technical dependencies

People management principles and techniques

Stakeholder management principles and practices

Data-driven approach; analytical and quantitative skills

Technologically literate and able to adapt to new technologies

Ideal:

Product development experience in the product domain at management level

Of translating and enabling business strategies and objectives into business benefits

Initiation and implementation of innovative concepts

In-depth knowledge and understanding of banking (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service)

Continuous improvement best practices (Lean, 6-Sigma, Theory of constraints, PDCA, etc.)

Process mapping and process improvements techniques

Skills

Attention to Detail

Commercial Thinking Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

Working with People

Learning and Researching

Creating and Innovating

Planning and Organising

Relating and Networking

Analysing

Writing and Reporting

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

