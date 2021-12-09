Risk and Security Analyst

Qualifications and key competencies:
- Minimum Matric
- Formal tertiary qualification will be to your advantage in the field of security
- CISSP certification or cybersecurity certification will be to your advantage
- Experience in security architecture will be to your advantage
- +- 1-3 Years of experience in cybersecurity, information security and risk, audit & compliance
- Exposure to risk and security principles/ guidelines/ implementations
- Understanding of risk and security threats
- Understand of PCI, Popia and other compliance
Responsibilities:
- You will be responsible for performing various activities relating to Information Security and Risk
Management to support the IT Risk, Security and Audit Function. These activities may include ensuring
- Security related legal and regulatory requirements are embedded in the management of IT and IT operations
- Risk and Security Awareness within the company and the company group
- Risk and Security industry threat analysis and alerting into the company
- Approved risk & security policies and related standards and controls are maintained and implemented across environments
- Information security, security awareness & compliance maturity is improved
- Building an information & cybersecurity capability across the company environments
- Provide on-going security, risk, awareness, audit and compliance support within the company.
- Coordinate operational input and produce monthly reports
- Coordinate compliance activities e.g. PCI and Popia
Strengths:
- The natural tendency to take ownership and responsibility and run with an activity/task
- Good analytical skills
- Excellent communication and presentation skills
- Ability to simplify complex items
- Ability to influence
- The ability to form sound relationships with management and colleagues
- Creative, lateral and logical thinker
- Enquiring mind
- Attention to detail
- The ability to make quick, sound decisions
- Team player
- Consider the bigger picture as well as the detail, when making decisions
- Strong problem solving, effective planning and organisational skills
- Be motivating, inspiring and influential.
- Above all, be passionate about what you do