SAP ABAP Developer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our SAP Finance Systems Team. This is an excellent opportunity to for a SAP Finance Systems Analyst to be responsible for all cross functional projects that requires integration into SAP.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

Key performance areas:

Responsible for developing SAP solutions to meet business requirements using available SAP technologies.

Integrate solutions with 3rd party providers and custom built systems. Integration design and protocols to reduce delivery time on new projects.

You should have

A relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Computer Science, BCom Information Systems )

A minimum of 5 – 8 years’ relevant business systems experience, and a SAP certification

Proven technical SAP skills (SAP functional experience, integration experience, RFC, API, Idoc)

Be able to work independently, as well as within a team

Be able to work under pressure and use initiative

To be able to make decisions and meet deadlines whilst working in a fast-paced, pressurized environment

Strong Financial acumen together with analytical and problem-solving skills

To be self-motivated and take responsibility for your own development

Have good communication skills, both written and verbal

Overtime would be required on an ad-hoc basis as required by project deadlines Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the employment equity act.

