SENIOR C# AZURE SOFTWARE ENGINEER

New work in at a major player in the Retail and Payments industry, focusing on Artificial Intelligence, & Consumer habits on a global scale! You will be part of strong technical team of engineers and build great products!
You can expect a high calibre, technically strong environment; cutting edge technology with a creative culture infused with innovative thinking. The business has a hybrid model, with an autonomous work schedule and a highly supportive team culture.
Do you have what it takes?
- You have been coding as a C# software engineer for a good 10 years!
- Your key skills are in the Microsoft stack: ASP.Net, .Net Core, Web API Restful services, Entity Framework, SQL
- You are naturally passionate about learning and evolving in cloud-based technology and are well informed when it comes ot Azure
- You are self-driven by nature – capable of surprising and delighting those around you with key implementations
What’s will you do every day?
- Coding and contributing to the design and implementation of their Azure hosted SAAS application
- You will influence the product and technology roadmap
- Your work will involve scaling databases to crafting lovable apps and working with the custom-built hardware
Qualifications:
- A BSC Degree for something of the same nature
- Microsoft Certifications and other courses
