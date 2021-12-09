Senior Frontend Developer – Permanent – Cape Town at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want to build exceptional robust frontends for a range of applications across desktop, tablet and mobile devices that make the lives of customers easier?

In this role you will be utilising the latest technologies around like React and Typescript to bring an inspired UI experience to the world-class backend systems. Analyse and design new features timeously in a variety of cutting-edge tools

Requirements:

Degree in IT/Computer Science

4+ years’ of experience

Experience building products using on React, Express, Node and Docker

Strong knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, ES6 and Webpack.

Knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

Responsibilities:

Write and maintain robust code that follow industry best practices

Have exposure to the full stack, writing unit, integration and acceptance tests for all components

Write build and deployment automation scripts for CI pipelines

Improve and optimize the performance of existing systems

Work with others to troubleshoot and root-cause errors

Help us grow by mentoring other developers

Drive innovation and improvement in the tech stack

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS3

React

Docker

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

