SQL Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for a SQL Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

Net experience – 5+ years

Strong SQL and database design skills – 4 years

JavaScript – 3 years

Devops CI/CD experience – 2 years

Ajax (nice to have)

Must have been a member of 4 projects from start to end of the project. (Not critical)

What they will do:

Be part of a team of three that will rewrite an legacy .net application.

Sales recording

pro forma invoices

Quality assurance checks for scanned documents module

Desired Skills:

SQL

Developer

Javascript

Database

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

