IT Business Analyst

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.
Key responsibilities will include:
- Read and interpret system specifications written in current methodology
- Design innovative, effective and efficient business solutions on service requests and indicate impact to current system/infrastructure
- Development of systems based on the design
- Compile and manage project plan
- Assist the users during implementation of projects
- Provide customer guidance on specific functions within the business
- Assist customers by reconciling data from different sources
- Analyse business service requests and break down into smaller tasks
- Communicate to customers regarding acceptance test plans, planned implementation date, status of request any problems encountered
- Liaise with external service providers
- Fault finding and trouble shooting
- Conduct investigations, identify sources of data corruption and inconsistencies
- System maintenance and support based on investigation outcome
- Provide training on functionality of specific systems
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
National Diploma in Information Technology
3 years’ work experience
- Knowledge of SQL Server (including integration services, analysis services and report services), DB2, and C# (advantageous)
Email: [Email Address Removed]
South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology