IT Business Analyst

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

Read and interpret system specifications written in current methodology

Design innovative, effective and efficient business solutions on service requests and indicate impact to current system/infrastructure

Development of systems based on the design

Compile and manage project plan

Assist the users during implementation of projects

Provide customer guidance on specific functions within the business

Assist customers by reconciling data from different sources

Analyse business service requests and break down into smaller tasks

Communicate to customers regarding acceptance test plans, planned implementation date, status of request any problems encountered

Liaise with external service providers

Fault finding and trouble shooting

Conduct investigations, identify sources of data corruption and inconsistencies

System maintenance and support based on investigation outcome

Provide training on functionality of specific systems

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

National Diploma in Information Technology

3 years’ work experience

Knowledge of SQL Server (including integration services, analysis services and report services), DB2, and C# (advantageous)

South African Citizens only.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

