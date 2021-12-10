IT Business Analyst

Dec 10, 2021

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package.

Key responsibilities will include:

  • Read and interpret system specifications written in current methodology
  • Design innovative, effective and efficient business solutions on service requests and indicate impact to current system/infrastructure
  • Development of systems based on the design
  • Compile and manage project plan
  • Assist the users during implementation of projects
  • Provide customer guidance on specific functions within the business
  • Assist customers by reconciling data from different sources
  • Analyse business service requests and break down into smaller tasks
  • Communicate to customers regarding acceptance test plans, planned implementation date, status of request any problems encountered
  • Liaise with external service providers
  • Fault finding and trouble shooting
  • Conduct investigations, identify sources of data corruption and inconsistencies
  • System maintenance and support based on investigation outcome
  • Provide training on functionality of specific systems

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • National Diploma in Information Technology

  • 3 years’ work experience

  • Knowledge of SQL Server (including integration services, analysis services and report services), DB2, and C# (advantageous)

Email: [Email Address Removed]

South African Citizens only.
Due to the volumes of applications received – correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates. If you have not received a response within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology

