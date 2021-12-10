Python Software Engineer – Semi Remote – R750 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A fantastic opportunity for a Software Engineer to join a team of specialists developing the next generation of software systems for the business’s Group’s future driving machines.
This is an opportunity to get involved in various aspects of their solutions (back-end, front-end, DevOps tooling). Don’t let this opportunity pass you by, Apply today!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Great code organisation and quality
- Commitment to infrastructure as code
- Automation
- TDD (Test-Driven Development)
- BDD (Behaviour-Driven Development)
- Building CLI Tools
- Building Python Libraries
- Python Unit Testing
- Using Public Cloud Services
- Java Exposure
- Restful services
- CI/CD
- Understanding of Agile ways of working
- Strong Debugging skills
- Beneficial skills in addition to the above:
- MongoDB Exposure
- AWS services (e.g. SNS, SQS, S3, ECS, Lambda, KMS, Secret Manager, Cloud Watch, CDK, IAM)
- TypeScript, NodeJS
- Atlassian APIs
- Reference Number for this position is GZ53816 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R680 and R750 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Python
- CI
- CD
- TypeScript
- NodeJS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree