Senior Java Software Developer – Century City – up to R900k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An exciting opportunity with JSE listed company that is ahead of time with mobile technology transactions, is looking for Senior Java Developer to be part of their team.

You will be required to Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to identify, troubleshoot, investigate, and resolve issues and improve product features, documenting any changes and resolutions as may be required; Perform maintenance programming and address technical debt; Participate in a peer review process where all work delivered must be validated according to the documented requirements and in line with the Transaction.

Their services are more focused on the individuals that don’t have access to bank accounts and grant them the convenience of transacting anywhere and anytime they want. Their great reputation is their license to operate.

Requirements:

Comp Sci degree and 5 years’ experience

Minimum of 5 years’ progressive experience as a Software Developer

Expert-level Coding Skills

Functional Testing experience, including ability to create, maintain and execute

both manual and automated tests

both manual and automated tests DevOps capabilities

Java (J2SE not J2EE)

Windows / SQL Server platform

EFT domain knowledge

x knowledge

SDLC

Reference Number for this position is MK53506 which is a permanent position based in

Century City offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche

Recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Java

J2SE

SDLC

SQL Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position