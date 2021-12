Senior SQL DBA

Minimum Requirements

BSc degree/Microsoft SQL certifications

Have 8 experience as a SQL DBA or similar role

Have experience with MY SQL Server Administration

Skills and Responsibilities

Manage SQL server database

Configure and Maintain database servers and processes

Ensure high level of performance, availability and security

Analyze, solve, and correct issues in real time

Provide maintenance and support release deployment activities as needed

Provide suggestions to solutions

Provide 24/7 support for critical production systems

