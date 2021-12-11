Modus has been on the leading edge of collaborating great talent in IT with forward thinking organisations for the passed 14 years. The essence of our work is centric to creating impactful relationships with our candidates, which has been the eco system of our business.
Our valued client, who is a giant in the insurance is looking for a highly skilled data engineer to join their dynamic team. Please see the below requirements for the role:
Technical Skills:
- R, Python, Scala and Java
- SQL and experience with MS Azure tools such as Data Factory, Synapse Analytics, Data Lake, Databricks, Azure stream analytics and PowerBI
- Modern Azure datawarehouse skills
- Unix/Linux admin experience including shell script development
- AI or model development
- Experience working on large and complex datasets
- Big Data and distributed computing principles (Hadoop and MapReduce)
- ML model optimization skills in a production environment
- Production environment machine learning and AI
- DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience
- AWS experience
Qualifications:
- Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science
- Honours or Master’s degree in Engineering or Software Engineering with solid experience in data mining and machine learning
- Other qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience
- 5 to 15 years of experience is preferred
Desired Skills:
- R
- Python
- Scala
- Java
- SQL
- MS Azure
- Data Factory
- Synapse Analytics
- Data Lake
- Databricks
- PowerBI
- Unix
- Linux
- AI
- ML
- DevOps
- DataOps
- CI/CD
- AWS