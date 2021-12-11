Data Engineer

Modus has been on the leading edge of collaborating great talent in IT with forward thinking organisations for the passed 14 years. The essence of our work is centric to creating impactful relationships with our candidates, which has been the eco system of our business.

Our valued client, who is a giant in the insurance is looking for a highly skilled data engineer to join their dynamic team. Please see the below requirements for the role:

Technical Skills:

R, Python, Scala and Java

SQL and experience with MS Azure tools such as Data Factory, Synapse Analytics, Data Lake, Databricks, Azure stream analytics and PowerBI

Modern Azure datawarehouse skills

Unix/Linux admin experience including shell script development

AI or model development

Experience working on large and complex datasets

Big Data and distributed computing principles (Hadoop and MapReduce)

ML model optimization skills in a production environment

Production environment machine learning and AI

DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience

AWS experience

Qualifications:

Honours or Master’s degree in BSc Computer Science

Honours or Master’s degree in Engineering or Software Engineering with solid experience in data mining and machine learning

Other qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience

5 to 15 years of experience is preferred

