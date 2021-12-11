Data Scientist

Modus has been on the leading edge of collaborating great talent in IT with forward thinking organisations for the passed 14 years. The essence of our work is centric to creating impactful relationships with our candidates, which has been the eco system of our business.

Our valued client, who is a giant in the insurance is looking for a highly skilled data scientist to join their dynamic team. Please see the below requirements for the role:

Technical skills:

Expert in programming languages such as R, Python, Scala

Experience in interactive data exploration and data-driven story telling

Understanding and application of Big Data and distributed computing principles (Hadoop and MapReduce)

Strong analytical and statistical knowledge with an understanding of the latest machine learning algorithms for both structured and unstructured data

Strong ability to communicate findings and recommendations from data (visual, verbal and written)

Production environment machine learning and AI

DevOps/DataOps and CI/CD experience

Proficient understanding data manipulation skills including SQL to extract, transform and load data

Qualifications:

Honours or Master’s degree in either Data Science, Statistics, or Applied Mathematics with some experience in software engineering, computer science or working with big disparate sets of data, OR

Honours or Master’s degree in Computer Science or Software Engineering with solid experience in statistical modelling, data mining and machine learning

Other analytical qualifications will also be considered if accompanied by the relevant experience

5 to 15 years of experience is preferred

Desired Skills:

Data Science

R

Python

Scala

Big Data

Hadoop

MapReduce

Statistics

DevOps

DataOps

