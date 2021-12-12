Power Apps Solutions Developer

As a Power Apps Solution Developer, you utilize your in-depth technical knowledge of the Power Platform to solve complex business problems. You will be primarily focused on leveraging your experience to design and implement Power Platform solutions.

Key Role Responsibilities:

Contribute across all phases of Digital Productivity team projects (e.g. Plan, Analyze, Design, Build and Test)

Leverage technical expertise to design and implement Power Platform based solutions satisfying requirements and meeting agreed completion dates

Adept at leveraging new approaches to solutions for system design and functionality

Liaise effectively between customers, IT staff, information security and business partners to ensure high quality and timely resolution of customer issues

Research customer issues that may be non-standard in order to offer solutions

Partner with cross-functional technology and design teams to ensure consistent, positive client interaction and solution delivery

Key Role Skill & Capability Requirements

You are excited about working with a global technology leader to solve business-critical problems for one of the top companies legal in the world. You are a fast learner, self-starter, and creative thinker. You are passionate about software and its potential to move organizations forward through innovation.

Your Technical Skills Include

Experience in developing solutions within Power Platform (Power Apps Portals, Canvas and Model Driven Apps, Power Automate, Power BI) and Common Data Service.

Experience with CSS, JavaScript, and a good understanding of UI/UX concepts and design frameworks.

Experience in using multiple OOTB Connectors with PowerApps and Power Automate, and ability to create custom connectors for PowerApps and Microsoft Automate.

Experience in integrating Power BI Reports and dashboards into Power Apps is desirable.

Experience with Power Apps integration with Azure API Apps, Azure Logic apps, Azure Functions and REST services is desirable.

Experience developing solutions that span multiple Office365 services (e.g., SharePoint, Outlook, Excel, MSSQL, One Drive, etc.) is desirable.

Azure DevOps.

Experience in a Software as a Service (SaaS) environment.

Experience with cross-platform mobile application development is desirable.

A solid understanding of relational database concepts.

Experience working in both Agile and Waterfall delivery models.

Your Non-technical Skills Include

Communicate proposed designs and progress on the work to customers, team leads, and team members

Ability to multi-task and effectively support competing priorities

Consulting experience working with internal or external clients is desired

Responsible for estimating work content and achieving planned timelines

Experience working with global teams

Excellent interpersonal, presentation and communication skills

Preferred Education Background: Bachelor’s degree in business systems or related field

Certifications

PL-900 – Power platform fundamentals

Any of the following certifications are highly desirable.

MB-230: Dynamics 365 Customer Service Functional Consultant Associate

AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals

Desired Skills:

PowerBI

Power Apps

Power Automate

UI

UX

Azure API Apps

Azure Logic Apps

Azure Functions

SharePoint

MSSQL

CSS

JavaScript

