Business Intelligence Developer – Johannesburg – up to R600k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of South Africa’s major financial institutions committed to providing great financial services is looking for a Business Intelligence Developer to be part of their future forward-thinking team.

The successful incumbent will be required to engage and build customer relations by providing business intelligence visually through data provisioning and reporting to enable organization to achieve excellence in execution.

Requirements:

Degree in Information Technology

5-6 years commercial experience

QlikView

SAS

SSAS

SSIS

SSRS

Tabular Modelling

Reference Number for this position is NN54166 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R600k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

