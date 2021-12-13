Junior Project Manager

Minimum Requirements:

  • Tertiary level education and relevant work experience
  • Proven track record of 2 -3 years working in the software industry as either of the following; a Project Manager of any level, a Scrum Master of any level, a developer, a tester or a BA.
  • A proven understanding of the Software Delivery Life Cycle
  • Experience working with JIRA

Responsibilities/Tasks:

  • Manage and refine JIRA backlog
  • Collaborate with a Business Analyst or Systems Engineer to define the requirements for a ticket. The developers and testers will use the requirement to estimate.
  • Engage with the client to assess their priorities from a backlog of Jira tickets
  • Host JIRA ticket effort estimation sessions
  • Facilitate the planning and scope definition for a production release
  • Ensure JIRA tickets planned into a production release are kept up-to-date with progress
  • Communicate with the client as to the scope for a production release
  • Host regular communication sessions with the team to gauge progress for a release
  • Facilitate resolution of issues reported by the team
  • Where necessary, define a WBS and create a project plan in MS Project for a production release
  • Set up JIRA projects, create Jira tickets, update JIRA tickets
  • Foster relationships across disciplines and with management.
  • Demonstrate a willingness to understand the workings of the PMO and to improve the workings of the PMO.
  • Demonstrate a willingness to understand the products.
  • Demonstrate a willingness to understand the company software release process and become enabled to manage a release to the client.

Personal Profile:

  • Self-starter and self-motivated.
  • Positive nature.
  • Organized and structured with attention to detail.
  • Good communication skills (both written and verbal).
  • Willing to accept change
  • Have the ability to work in a fast-paced and dynamic project environment.
  • Team and people orientated.

