MID-SENIOR LEVEL .NET DEVELOPER POSITION

Nov 2021

Opportunity for a mid – senior level .NET developer in the collaborative workflow and publishing space.

NDox, our in-house collaborative publishing tool needs a development owner who will be responsible for supporting, maintaining, extending and managing the product using Agile methodologies.

NDox includes the following tech components:

.NET desktop and service applications backed by MS SQL Server

Integration with Microsoft SharePoint Online

Microsoft Office Add-ins for Word and Excel

Integration with Subversion

XML integration with Adobe Creative Suite products such as InDesign and Dreamweaver

Automation with Adobe InDesign Server

Your role will include the following

Receiving training and handover from the current set of developers

Understanding and documenting existing processes & code

Liaising with the product owner & project manager to develop the epics, features and sprint planning

Developing new features

Supporting the software

Growing and mentoring the NDox team when additional team members are added

START DATE: Immediate/as soon as possible

Desired Skills:

developer

.Net

MS SQL server

Dreamweaver

Adobe

Agile

WORD

EXCEL

XML

integration

