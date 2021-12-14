Data Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

The Data Analyst will be responsible for data analysis, processing data queries and preparing reports & dashboards across the HR value chain. The Data Analyst is also responsible for setting and conducting system data audits, gathering of data and metrics to compile reports and for testing reporting updates and changes.

Your responsibilities will be to:

Maintain and deliver data, dashboards and reports

Process data queries

Develop new reporting and dashboards

Adhere to service level agreements and quality standards

To apply you need to have:

IT/Maths/Bcom Relevant degree preferable

3 years plus experience in data analysis

Experience with SQL programming preferable

Experience with Data Analytics tools preferable

Strong Excel skills

Strong MS office skills

Expertise in data analytics

Knowledge and experience of data extraction and formulation

Expertise in data interpretation and presentation

Problem solving abilities

Analytical competence with high numerical ability

The ability to work under pressure

An agile mindset

Customer service experience

Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position