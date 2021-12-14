Data Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
The Data Analyst will be responsible for data analysis, processing data queries and preparing reports & dashboards across the HR value chain. The Data Analyst is also responsible for setting and conducting system data audits, gathering of data and metrics to compile reports and for testing reporting updates and changes.
Your responsibilities will be to:
- Maintain and deliver data, dashboards and reports
- Process data queries
- Develop new reporting and dashboards
- Adhere to service level agreements and quality standards
To apply you need to have:
- IT/Maths/Bcom Relevant degree preferable
- 3 years plus experience in data analysis
- Experience with SQL programming preferable
- Experience with Data Analytics tools preferable
- Strong Excel skills
- Strong MS office skills
- Expertise in data analytics
- Knowledge and experience of data extraction and formulation
- Expertise in data interpretation and presentation
- Problem solving abilities
- Analytical competence with high numerical ability
- The ability to work under pressure
- An agile mindset
- Customer service experience
Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.