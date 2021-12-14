Enterprise Architect

Role Responsibilities:

  • Support the sales team and product manager as subject matter expert on all matters relating to respective solution architectures with presentations defining solution scope and features for prospects
  • Capture and assess requirements and define appropriate business solutions
  • Provide architectural leadership and conceptualise solution designs to realise business value
  • Assist in the identification, assessment and implementation of new and innovative approaches and technologies
  • Assist in the adoption and governance of architectural strategy across solutions
  • Provide hands on architecture, design, documentation and technical assistance to development teams and assist in architecture / design reviews to ensure consistency across domains
  • Assist and guide solution architecture, design, and development of reusable components
  • Translate requirements into scalable and interoperable solutions
  • Assist and guide business processes definitions and re-engineering as required
  • Assist and guide the integration architecture of solutions using files, APIs and queues.
  • Assist and guide developers in the development of modular components and data models
  • Assist and guide testers to ensure the quality of functional and non-functional requirements are assured.
  • Collaborate with IT Operations and release management to ensure operational requirements are addressed
  • Collaborate with product and project managers as well as scrum masters to ensure that envisioned solutions are implemented accordingly

Experience:

  • 5 years’ leadership experience in facilitating transformations as a mediator between business and IT with proven experience in architecture, design and integration of financial systems (ERP, PAS, bespoke)
  • Proven track record of solutions designed and successfully implemented.

Solid experience in:

  • Large scale database architecture, design and stored procedure development
  • Object-oriented applications, databases, integration (File, Queue, API)
  • Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, microservices, etc.)
  • Component-based and Service-oriented Architecture
  • Integrating different systems and platforms
  • Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, DevOps, Scrum)
  • Developing solutions using C like languages (C, C++, C#, ObjectScript, Javascript)
  • Experience in UI design using wireframes

Minimum 5 years experience in each of the following:

  • Software development
  • Solution architecture and design (Business, Application and Data architecture)
  • Banking and insurance industry (preferably collections and disbursements)
  • Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

Technologies

  • C like languages (C, C++, C#, Javascript) – Ideally Intersystems ObjectScript
  • Oracle, Intersystems Cache, Postgress – Ideally Intersystems Cache DB
  • Net (advantageous)
  • Web Service APIs (SOAP, REST), XML / Xpath and Microservices architecture
  • Source code management, software build and deployment
  • Apache, Linux, FTP, TCP/IP Fundamentals
  • Competent in Microsoft Office Tools & MS Project,

Requirements:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification: B.Com Informatics / BSc Computer Science / [URL Removed] Informatics.
  • Togaf, Zachman, Archimate or UML modelling
  • Agile methodology
  • OO Development Methodologies

