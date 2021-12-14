Enterprise Architect

ENTERPRISE ARCHITECT

Role Responsibilities:

Support the sales team and product manager as subject matter expert on all matters relating to respective solution architectures with presentations defining solution scope and features for prospects

Capture and assess requirements and define appropriate business solutions

Provide architectural leadership and conceptualise solution designs to realise business value

Assist in the identification, assessment and implementation of new and innovative approaches and technologies

Assist in the adoption and governance of architectural strategy across solutions

Provide hands on architecture, design, documentation and technical assistance to development teams and assist in architecture / design reviews to ensure consistency across domains

Assist and guide solution architecture, design, and development of reusable components

Translate requirements into scalable and interoperable solutions

Assist and guide business processes definitions and re-engineering as required

Assist and guide the integration architecture of solutions using files, APIs and queues.

Assist and guide developers in the development of modular components and data models

Assist and guide testers to ensure the quality of functional and non-functional requirements are assured.

Collaborate with IT Operations and release management to ensure operational requirements are addressed

Collaborate with product and project managers as well as scrum masters to ensure that envisioned solutions are implemented accordingly

Experience:

5 years’ leadership experience in facilitating transformations as a mediator between business and IT with proven experience in architecture, design and integration of financial systems (ERP, PAS, bespoke)

Proven track record of solutions designed and successfully implemented.

Solid experience in:

Large scale database architecture, design and stored procedure development

Object-oriented applications, databases, integration (File, Queue, API)

Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, microservices, etc.)

Component-based and Service-oriented Architecture

Integrating different systems and platforms

Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, DevOps, Scrum)

Developing solutions using C like languages (C, C++, C#, ObjectScript, Javascript)

Experience in UI design using wireframes

Minimum 5 years experience in each of the following:

Software development

Solution architecture and design (Business, Application and Data architecture)

Banking and insurance industry (preferably collections and disbursements)

Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)

Technologies

C like languages (C, C++, C#, Javascript) – Ideally Intersystems ObjectScript

Oracle, Intersystems Cache, Postgress – Ideally Intersystems Cache DB

Net (advantageous)

Web Service APIs (SOAP, REST), XML / Xpath and Microservices architecture

Source code management, software build and deployment

Apache, Linux, FTP, TCP/IP Fundamentals

Competent in Microsoft Office Tools & MS Project,

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification: B.Com Informatics / BSc Computer Science / [URL Removed] Informatics.

Togaf, Zachman, Archimate or UML modelling

Agile methodology

OO Development Methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position