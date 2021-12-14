ENTERPRISE ARCHITECT
Role Responsibilities:
- Support the sales team and product manager as subject matter expert on all matters relating to respective solution architectures with presentations defining solution scope and features for prospects
- Capture and assess requirements and define appropriate business solutions
- Provide architectural leadership and conceptualise solution designs to realise business value
- Assist in the identification, assessment and implementation of new and innovative approaches and technologies
- Assist in the adoption and governance of architectural strategy across solutions
- Provide hands on architecture, design, documentation and technical assistance to development teams and assist in architecture / design reviews to ensure consistency across domains
- Assist and guide solution architecture, design, and development of reusable components
- Translate requirements into scalable and interoperable solutions
- Assist and guide business processes definitions and re-engineering as required
- Assist and guide the integration architecture of solutions using files, APIs and queues.
- Assist and guide developers in the development of modular components and data models
- Assist and guide testers to ensure the quality of functional and non-functional requirements are assured.
- Collaborate with IT Operations and release management to ensure operational requirements are addressed
- Collaborate with product and project managers as well as scrum masters to ensure that envisioned solutions are implemented accordingly
Experience:
- 5 years’ leadership experience in facilitating transformations as a mediator between business and IT with proven experience in architecture, design and integration of financial systems (ERP, PAS, bespoke)
- Proven track record of solutions designed and successfully implemented.
Solid experience in:
- Large scale database architecture, design and stored procedure development
- Object-oriented applications, databases, integration (File, Queue, API)
- Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, microservices, etc.)
- Component-based and Service-oriented Architecture
- Integrating different systems and platforms
- Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, DevOps, Scrum)
- Developing solutions using C like languages (C, C++, C#, ObjectScript, Javascript)
- Experience in UI design using wireframes
Minimum 5 years experience in each of the following:
- Software development
- Solution architecture and design (Business, Application and Data architecture)
- Banking and insurance industry (preferably collections and disbursements)
- Agile systems development processes (CI/CD standards and agile delivery methods)
Technologies
- C like languages (C, C++, C#, Javascript) – Ideally Intersystems ObjectScript
- Oracle, Intersystems Cache, Postgress – Ideally Intersystems Cache DB
- Net (advantageous)
- Web Service APIs (SOAP, REST), XML / Xpath and Microservices architecture
- Source code management, software build and deployment
- Apache, Linux, FTP, TCP/IP Fundamentals
- Competent in Microsoft Office Tools & MS Project,
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification: B.Com Informatics / BSc Computer Science / [URL Removed] Informatics.
- Togaf, Zachman, Archimate or UML modelling
- Agile methodology
- OO Development Methodologies