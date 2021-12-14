Full Stack Web Developer

The candidate will have the ability to understand the business requirements and will be able to translate them into a working solution within the specified deadlines. As a Full-Stack Developer doesn’t mean that you have necessarily mastered everything required to work with the front-end or back-end, but it means that you are able to work on both sides and understand what is going on when building an application.

Skills Required:

HTML/CSS (5+ Years):

Semantic HTML Knowledge.

Understanding of CSS pre-processors and how they work. SASS is one example.

CSS Media Queries & Mobile First approach.

Tailwind CSS.

Write HTML & CSS from scratch.

JavaScript (4+ Years):

Understanding of Functional Composition, Events.

Vue JS.

Extensive understanding of Javascript Language, Vanilla.

ES5 & ES6 Features.

Webpack.

Babel.

PHP (Object-oriented) (6+ Years):

Web Services integration (REST).

Web Application Security.

Sessions & Cookies manipulation.

Understanding of Laravel, Symfony Framework or similar.

API integrations.

Understanding & Experience with Versioning Control.

OOP.

SOLID Design Principles.

Applications:

Chrome Developer Tools.

Sublime or similar IDE.

Adobe Suite Applications.

FileZilla or similar FTP clients.

Node Server (Bonus).

Apache Server.

SEO:

Developing standard SEO ready applications.

Understanding how standard SEO works.

Database:

MySQL

Redis

Responsibilities:

Take ownership of the development of new highly-responsive, web-based user interface.

Develop a flexible and well-structured front-end architecture, along with the APIs to support it.

Design and implement solutions based on server and client-side framework components.

Translate requirements into solution design architecture deliverables.

Personality traits:

Good analytical skills, creativity and logical thinking to reach a solution.

Good teamworking skills.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript

PHP

REST

OOP

SEO

APIs

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

