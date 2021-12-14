Full Stack Web Developer

The candidate will have the ability to understand the business requirements and will be able to translate them into a working solution within the specified deadlines. As a Full-Stack Developer doesn’t mean that you have necessarily mastered everything required to work with the front-end or back-end, but it means that you are able to work on both sides and understand what is going on when building an application.
Skills Required:
HTML/CSS (5+ Years):
- Semantic HTML Knowledge.
- Understanding of CSS pre-processors and how they work. SASS is one example.
- CSS Media Queries & Mobile First approach.
- Tailwind CSS.
- Write HTML & CSS from scratch.
JavaScript (4+ Years):
- Understanding of Functional Composition, Events.
- Vue JS.
- Extensive understanding of Javascript Language, Vanilla.
- ES5 & ES6 Features.
- Webpack.
- Babel.
PHP (Object-oriented) (6+ Years):
- Web Services integration (REST).
- Web Application Security.
- Sessions & Cookies manipulation.
- Understanding of Laravel, Symfony Framework or similar.
- API integrations.
- Understanding & Experience with Versioning Control.
- OOP.
- SOLID Design Principles.
Applications:
- Chrome Developer Tools.
- Sublime or similar IDE.
- Adobe Suite Applications.
- FileZilla or similar FTP clients.
- Node Server (Bonus).
- Apache Server.
SEO:
- Developing standard SEO ready applications.
- Understanding how standard SEO works.
Database:
- MySQL
- Redis
Responsibilities:
- Take ownership of the development of new highly-responsive, web-based user interface.
- Develop a flexible and well-structured front-end architecture, along with the APIs to support it.
- Design and implement solutions based on server and client-side framework components.
- Translate requirements into solution design architecture deliverables.
Personality traits:
- Good analytical skills, creativity and logical thinking to reach a solution.
- Good teamworking skills.
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- CSS
- JavaScript
- PHP
- REST
- OOP
- SEO
- APIs
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma