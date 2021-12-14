Full Stack Web Developer

Dec 14, 2021

The candidate will have the ability to understand the business requirements and will be able to translate them into a working solution within the specified deadlines. As a Full-Stack Developer doesn’t mean that you have necessarily mastered everything required to work with the front-end or back-end, but it means that you are able to work on both sides and understand what is going on when building an application.

Skills Required:
HTML/CSS (5+ Years):

  • Semantic HTML Knowledge.
  • Understanding of CSS pre-processors and how they work. SASS is one example.
  • CSS Media Queries & Mobile First approach.
  • Tailwind CSS.
  • Write HTML & CSS from scratch.

JavaScript (4+ Years):

  • Understanding of Functional Composition, Events.
  • Vue JS.
  • Extensive understanding of Javascript Language, Vanilla.
  • ES5 & ES6 Features.
  • Webpack.
  • Babel.

PHP (Object-oriented) (6+ Years):

  • Web Services integration (REST).
  • Web Application Security.
  • Sessions & Cookies manipulation.
  • Understanding of Laravel, Symfony Framework or similar.
  • API integrations.
  • Understanding & Experience with Versioning Control.
  • OOP.
  • SOLID Design Principles.

Applications:

  • Chrome Developer Tools.
  • Sublime or similar IDE.
  • Adobe Suite Applications.
  • FileZilla or similar FTP clients.
  • Node Server (Bonus).
  • Apache Server.

SEO:

  • Developing standard SEO ready applications.
  • Understanding how standard SEO works.

Database:

  • MySQL
  • Redis

Responsibilities:

  • Take ownership of the development of new highly-responsive, web-based user interface.
  • Develop a flexible and well-structured front-end architecture, along with the APIs to support it.
  • Design and implement solutions based on server and client-side framework components.
  • Translate requirements into solution design architecture deliverables.

Personality traits:

  • Good analytical skills, creativity and logical thinking to reach a solution.
  • Good teamworking skills.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML
  • CSS
  • JavaScript
  • PHP
  • REST
  • OOP
  • SEO
  • APIs

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position